Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Empowers Enterprises to Scale AI with Confidence: New Enhancements to Agentverse

A next-gen platform to build, deploy, and scale AI on three foundational layers

MUMBAI, India, ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, announced new governance, development, and lifecycle management enhancements to Agentverse, its enterprise AI agent platform, following its launch in March this year.

These advancements are designed to help businesses overcome the barriers of deploying and scaling AI, enabling organizations to move beyond experimentation and achieve tangible, scalable outcomes. As enterprises increasingly look to leverage AI for transformation, many remain stuck in pilot phases due to challenges in scaling securely, governing AI operations, and aligning AI with business objectives. Agentverse addresses these pain points with a robust end-to-end platform, now enhanced with three foundational capabilities to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

A Secure, Scalable Foundation for AI

Agentverse provides enterprises with a resilient infrastructure to ensure secure and high-performance AI operations:

Seamless integration with enterprise systems via policy-aware connectors, ensuring governance and compliance are embedded into every process

via policy-aware connectors, ensuring governance and compliance are embedded into every process Advanced memory and contextual intelligence for actionable, precise agent decision-making

for actionable, precise agent decision-making Built-in transparency and governance tools, including role-based access controls, audit trails, and observability dashboards, ensuring compliance and trust at every stage

Accelerating Development with Agentic Studios

The newly launched Agentic Studios simplifies the AI development lifecycle. This guided environment provides a structured six-stage workflow-Define ? Design ? Approve ? Test ? Deploy ? Operate-to help enterprises develop, validate, deploy, and optimize AI agents with ease. Compatible with Azure, AWS, and other major infrastructures, Agentic Studios empowers teams to move quickly from concept to production, reducing development cycles and ensuring every agent is purpose-built and compliant.

Lifecycle Governance with AI Agent Lifecycle Management

Agentverse introduces AI agent lifecycle management to ensure that every AI agent remains accountable, governed, and aligned with business goals from deployment to retirement. The lifecycle governance ensures that enterprises can trust their AI to deliver value today while remaining adaptable for the future.

"The industry spent the last few years proving that AI agents can execute tasks. The harder challenge, and the one we built Agentverse to solve, is ensuring those agents remain accountable, governable, and aligned to business objectives throughout their lifecycle. This update is designed to make that possible," said R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware.

"With the new update to the Agentverse, the governing intelligence layer enables enterprises to embed, manage, and continuously evolve AI across the entire operational landscape," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head - AI, Hexaware.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

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