London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) (OTCQX: MRRDF) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2026 annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Meridian Mining plc will be held at 4 More London Riverside, London SE1 2AU, United Kingdom on Monday 29 June at 4.00 p.m. (London time).

A copy of the Notice of Meeting, included in the Management Information Circular, and Form of Proxy have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. Furthermore, in compliance with UKLR 14.3.6R, these documents have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism.

In addition, the Notice of the Meeting included in the Management Information Circular will shortly be filed under the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ and is available to view on the Company's website here.

As part of the Meeting's agenda, the slate of proposed Directors will be presented. Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Bruce McLeod (Chair), Mr. Doug Ford, Mrs. Susanne Sesselmann and Mr. Neil Gregson are standing for re-election as is Meridian's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Gilbert Clark. Non-Executive Director Mr. John Skinner and Executive Director Dr. Adrian McArthur will not be standing for re-election. Mr. John Skinner will transition to the Company's Advisory Board. Dr. McArthur will continue in his Executive role as Meridian's President.

Two new Brazilian Non-Executive Director nominees, Mr. Carlos Vilhena and Mr. Felipe Holzhacker Alves, are being proposed to join Meridian's Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee, and unanimous endorsement of the Board. This recommendation followed a structured and rigorous selection process in accordance with the Company's corporate governance practices.

Mr. Vilhena is a distinguished mining lawyer with over 35 years' experience advising on complex legal and strategic matters across the mineral resources sector in Brazil. Mr. Holzhacker Alves, based in São Paulo, Brazil, is the founder and president of Frontera Minerals, a Brazilian focused mining and fertilizer group. Originally a mining engineer, Mr. Holzhacker Alves then transitioned to business and finance, structuring and executing equity and debt deals for mining companies throughout Latin and North America over the last 20 years.

Mr. Bruce McLeod, Meridian's Chair, comments: "I would like to express my sincere thanks to John and Adrian for their significant contributions to the Company and the Board. Since joining Meridian's Board, under their guidance the Company has moved ahead with securing the leading Cabaçal project and progressing it from exploration to near-term development. Our journey together continues as John has accepted a seat on the Company's Advisory Board and Adrian will continue to focus on his current Executive role as President of Meridian.

The Board and the Company's management strongly support the candidature of Carlos and Felipe to be elected as Non-Executive Directors. Both are Brazilian citizens and have decades of experience within the Brazilian mining industry.

With the completion of the London listing, I see the year ahead to be as transformational with Meridian gearing up for the construction phase of its compelling Cabaçal copper-gold project."

The Company's Meeting will be held as an in-person meeting. Further information, including how to vote or appoint a proxy in respect of the Meeting, is set out in the Notice.

About Meridian

Meridian Mining is focused on:

The development and exploration of the advanced-stage Cabaçal VMS gold-copper project;

Expanding the initial resource inventory in the Santa Helena area through extension of Santa Helena Central, and new discoveries;

Regional-scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS Belt to expand the Cabaçal Hub strategy; and

Exploration in the Jauru & Araputanga Greenstone Belts (the above all located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil).

The Pre-feasibility Study technical report (the "PFS Technical Report") dated March 31, 2025, entitled: "Cabaçal Gold-Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-feasibility Study" outlines a base case after-tax NPV5 of USD 984 million and 61.2% IRR from a pre-production capital cost of USD 248 million, leading to capital repayment in 17 months (assuming metals price scenario of USD 2,119 per ounce of gold, USD 4.16 per pound of copper, and USD 26.89 per ounce of silver). Cabaçal has a low All-in-Sustaining-Cost of USD 742 per ounce gold equivalent and an annual production profile of 141,000 ounces of gold equivalent life of mine, driven by high metallurgical recovery, a low life-of-mine strip ratio of 2.3:1, and the low operating cost environment of Brazil.

The Cabaçal Mineral Reserve estimate consists of Proven and Probable reserves of 41.7 million tonnes at 0.63g/t gold, 0.44% copper and 1.64g/t silver (at a 0.25 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grade).

Readers are encouraged to read the PFS Technical Report in its entirety. The PFS Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.meridianmining.co.

The PFS Technical Report was prepared for the Company by Tommaso Roberto Raponi (P. Eng), Principal Metallurgist with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; Scott Elfen (P. E.), Global Lead Geotechnical and Civil Services with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; John Anthony McCartney, C.Geol., Ausenco Chile Ltda.; Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez (Engineer Geologist FAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Leonardo Soares (BSc Geo, MAIG), Senior Geological Consultant of GE21 Consultoria Mineral; Norman Lotter (Mineral Processing Engineer; P.Eng.), of Flowsheets Metallurgical Consulting Inc.; and, Juliano Felix de Lima (Engineer Geologist MAIG), of GE21 Consultoria Mineral.

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/contact/

Follow Meridian on X: https://X.com/MeridianMining

Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Meridian's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedarplus.ca. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Meridian, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Meridian can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Meridian disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299854

Source: Meridian Mining Plc