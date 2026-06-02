Series 3+ and Mini are now available to pet owners across new European markets

Fi, the leader in smart pet technology, today announced a major international expansion, bringing its AI-powered GPS pet wearables and connectivity network to 38 countries across North America and Europe.

Fi devices are now available for purchase in 29 markets, including newly added countries such as Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, and Latvia. Through Fi's international connectivity network, customers can also use Fi in Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Turkey, bringing Fi's total coverage footprint to 38 countries.

The expansion reflects growing demand from pet owners who want reliable connectivity and health insights, whether they're at home or traveling abroad.

"Wherever your pet roams, Fi should work," said Jonathan Bensamoun, Founder and CEO of Fi. "As more pet owners travel internationally and expect seamless connectivity, we're expanding Fi's footprint to help them stay connected to their pets across more of Europe and North America."

Fi's AI-powered wearables, including the Series 3+ and Mini, give owners an unparalleled understanding of their pets' health and whereabouts. Features include:

Real-time GPS tracking faster, more accurate location tracking, even in rural and low-connectivity areas

AI-powered behavior insights track barking, licking, scratching, eating, and drinking to detect trends and irregularities over time

Lost Mode with Search Party+ crowdsources the Fi network to help locate missing pets

Activity and Sleep Monitoring track daily steps, sleep quality, and distance traveled to monitor your pet's overall wellness

Apple Watch Integration check your pet's location and activity right from your wrist

EscapeAI uses machine learning to detect when a pet has left a safe zone with greater accuracy than ever before

Heat Map visualize a week of your pet's GPS data on an interactive map, revealing their favorite routes, daily habits, and most-visited spots at a glance

Quick Zones let owners instantly set a temporary safe zone on the go, ideal for travel, hikes, or any time a pet is in an unfamiliar place

With availability and connectivity now spanning 38 countries, Fi continues to expand access to the tools pet owners rely on to keep their pets safe and healthy.

About Fi

Fi builds AI-powered pet wearables, turning data into understanding and communication strengthening the human-animal bond. By combining GPS tracking, AI-powered health insights via Fi Intelligence, and real-time safety features on a single platform, Fi is the leader in the connected pet wearable category. Founded by Jonathan Bensamoun and Loren Kirkby, Fi is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at FiTracking.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602884312/en/

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