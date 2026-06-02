Taranis Resources, Inc.: Taranis Outlines Four High-Priority Targets Around Thor and Thirty Prospects and Old Mines Located within 6,470 Ha Property

Check out our high-priority drill targets around Thor and our new district-scale property!

ESTES PARK, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TRO)(OTCQB:TNREF) is updating its exploration targeting at Thor and the larger Silver Cup Mining District Property. The Company has finalized four outstanding drill targets around the Thor epithermal deposit based on multiple sources of data. In addition to this, it is compiling a regional exploration map of the 6,469.6 Ha expanded property and upwards of 30 old prospects, mines and mineral occurrences that have only received minor exploration in the last 100 years.

Four High-Priority Drill Targets Immediately Around Thor Deposit

A series of videos are currently being produced and will be posted on the website that provide an overview of four high-priority drill targets: Ram, Borr, One O'Clock and Nortran. These targets are derived using geology, geophysics, geochemistry, lidar and satellite imagery. Taranis has conducted a detailed review of British Columbia Assessment files ("Minfile") and integrated some of this data into its extensive exploration database.

The following table summarizes these targets:

Target Area Location Relative to Existing Thor NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Highlights Nortran West Series of unexplored aerial EM conductors and apparent source of Horton boulders and Mega Gossan. Downfaulted west extension of Thor deposit. Ram Northwest, over Thor's Ridge and north of the Thunder Zone Soil and Till Samples with extremely anomalous levels of silver northwest of Thunder Zone originating from a rockslide. Borr Zone East of the Thor deposit and Thor Lamprophyre Dyke. Discovered in 2025, and first documented intercepts on east side of Thor Lamprophyre Dyke . Probable continuation of main Thor deposit downdip to the northeast. One O'Clock East of the Thor Deposit under True Fissure Creek 3D modeling suggests that this could be the source for the entire Thor epithermal deposit, and target consists of MT apparent conductivity anomalies along northeast edge of large intrusive body.

Over Thirty Old Prospects and Mines Within the 6,469.6 Ha Expanded Property And Their Relationship to two Separate Trends

Taranis has also completed its compilation and analysis of the 30+ mineral occurrences that occur within the 6,469.6 Ha expanded property position. Review of this data has relied on the review of Minfile data. One of the unexpected findings of this data shows that Mineral Occurrences at the expanded Silver Cup Property fall into two main geological trends. There is a map that shows this at www.taranisresources.com

The Thor Epithermal Deposit Trend are epithermal deposits characteristically rich in silver, gold and base metals that are associated with structures along the overturned Silver Cup Anticline. East of Ferguson Creek, these deposits lie near the apex of the Silver Cup Anticline, on the Sharon Creek/Broadview Formation contact. West of Ferguson Creek, the Thor epithermal deposit lies over the apex of the Silver Cup Anticline, but in contrast to those east of Ferguson Creek, it is found well up in the stratigraphic succession of the Broadview Formation. It is noteworthy that the Thor Epithermal Deposit Trend occurs at the northwest end of a separate lamprophyre dyke system that is visible on the aeromagnetic compilation map. This suggests that the major hydrothermal structures that created the epithermal deposits in the Silver Cup Mining District were subsequently intruded by lamprophyre rocks shortly after the formation of the epithermal deposits. This is also documented at Thor where the lamprophyre dyke intruded the sheeted epithermal deposit, splitting it into two halves.

The Thor Lamprophyre Trend has only become known to Taranis with the drilling of the intrusive body at Thor. Many of the Mineral Occurrences that are associated with this intrusive trend are also extremely high in gold and silver content. These deposits/mineral occurrences are distinct from those in the Thor Epithermal Trend owing to the presence of magnetite and fuchsite. The occurrence of fuchsite is derived from the alteration of ultramafic intrusive rocks that are high in chromium and magnesium, and the ever-present magnetite makes this intrusive easily detectable on airborne magnetic surveys. The Thor Lamprophyre Trend was discovered after Taranis combined a number of high-resolution old aeromagnetic surveys with historic mines and prospects.

The following table summarizes the known mineral occurrences within the expanded Thor 6,469.6 Ha Property.

Table of Prospects and Mines within the Thor 6,300 Ha Extended Property Covered by Taranis Mineral Tenures IXL* Slash Brow Ramble Parrsboro Katinka* Abrahamsom Florence Tonowanda Black Eagle Baltimore Bruce Black Eagle Sharon/Old Reliable Bruce GYP* Ferguson Fe-Au Canadian California Jumbo Nettie L* Gus Gold Bug Copper Queen Kootenay Ajax* Ravine Canadian Boy Mega Gossan Moly New Zone Copper Sunset

*-Additional third-party land-ownership known at these mineral occurrences

Taranis will also post a video on its website that shows the location and highlights at each of these mineral occurrences.

CEO Comments

Taranis has identified four high priority drill targets immediately adjoining the known NI 43-101 Mineral Resource. Successful exploration at any of these permitted targets has the potential to increase the size of the known Mineral Resource substantially.

Taranis' in-depth knowledge of the Thor epithermal deposit (250 drill holes) has also provided valuable context for the numerous mineral occurrences and mines within the expanded 6,469.6 Ha property. Thor lies at the juncture of where the Thor Lamprophyre Trend intersects the Thor Epithermal Deposit Trend, and also well up the stratigraphic succession from where the other important mines in the area occur. This provides convincing evidence that the Thor deposit extends at great depth to the Sharon Creek/Broadview Formation contact located deep under the existing deposit.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at Thor are overseen by John Gardiner (P. Geo.), who is a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101. John Gardiner is the principal of John J. Gardiner & Associates, LLC which operates in British Columbia under Firm Permit Number 1002256. Mr. Gardiner is the President and CEO of Taranis Resources Inc.

Mr. Gardiner has reviewed and approved of the information contained within this News Release.

Taranis currently has 103,739,487 shares issued and outstanding (122,608,613 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

TARANIS RESOURCES INC.

Per: John J. Gardiner (P. Geo.), President and CEO

For further information contact:

John J. Gardiner

681 Conifer Lane

Estes Park, Colorado 80517

Phone: (303) 716-5922 Cell: (720) 209-3049 johnjgardiner@earthlink.net

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

SOURCE: Taranis Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/taranis-outlines-four-high-priority-targets-around-thor-and-thirty-prospects-and-1172815