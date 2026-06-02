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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 20:02 Uhr
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Action Behavior Centers Launches Comprehensive Design Standard Across 400+ ABA Therapy Locations

Clinically informed center upgrades reflect the company's commitment to high-quality ABA therapy environments for autistic children

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced the rollout of the 2026 ABC Design Standard. This comprehensive center redesign initiative launches across their 400+ ABA therapy locations nationwide, bringing clinically informed environmental upgrades to every center in the ABC network.

The ABC Design Standard was developed following field tours and teammate interviews across ABC's growing network of ABA centers. Feedback from staff and families identified opportunities to improve safety, consistency, organization, and hygiene across locations. The result is a clinically informed framework built around four core pillars: wall and floor protection, sensory play enhancements, storage and organization, and HVAC and plumbing reliability.

"The space where ABA therapy happens matters," said Maria Beard, Senior Vice President of Center Expansion and Real Estate Strategy at Action Behavior Centers. "The way a center looks, feels, and sounds directly influences how autistic children learn and engage. This standard reflects what we've always believed and raises the bar for every family who walks through our doors."

The ABC Design Standard expands on that foundation with four targeted upgrades:

  • Wall & Floor Protection: Replacing carpet with LVT and vinyl flooring, adding vinyl wall protection and cork boards, and refreshing furniture across locations

  • Sensory Play Enhancements: Expanding gross motor rooms, sensory rooms, station play rooms, crafts and circle time spaces, and outdoor play areas

  • Storage & Organization: Installing dedicated, clearly labeled storage for every child and BCBA so teams stay focused on the children they serve

  • HVAC & Plumbing Reliability: Addressing infrastructure needs across centers, prioritized by failure rates, age, and climate risk

Action Behavior Centers serves autistic children from 18 months through age 12 in-center, with Early Intervention programs for children up to age 8 and ABC Academy locations for school-age children up to age 12. ABC doesn't have waitlists, so families can get started right away. To learn more or schedule a tour of a center nearby, visit actionbehavior.com.

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer
Chief Marketing Officer
matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-launches-comprehensive-design-standard-across-1172841

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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