New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - The Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (Tamchy SFIT) has opened its first business centre on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, marking the territory's transition from regulatory framework to operational reality as it prepares to welcome its first resident companies.





Central Asia's New Financial Hub Tamchy SFIT Opens Its First Business Centre



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The 3,850-square-metre facility offers office and co-working space, multifunctional conference halls and meeting rooms. A restaurant and café are expected to open on the premises in the coming months.

"We are building bridges between the CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa"

"Tamchy SFIT has come at precisely the moment when international business is actively seeking new anchors of trust. The opening of our first business centre marks the beginning of real operational life on this territory. We are building financial and logistical bridges between the markets of the CIS, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Today, that bridge has its first address. The venue is actively preparing to welcome its first residents," said Ayaz Baetov, Chair of the Tamchy SFIT Management Council and Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Ahead of the opening, the Management Council established the Management Company, approved the financial centre's development plan and adopted its inaugural package of regulatory measures. A selection process for the Chair and judges of the International Centre for Dispute Resolution is currently under way.

Tamchy SFIT was established under Law No. 136 of the Kyrgyz Republic, dated 10 July 2025, across approximately 6,000 hectares on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul. Resident companies will operate under English common law principles, benefit from a zero tax rate for 49 years and retain the right to full repatriation of profits. By 2035, the territory aims to host more than 3,900 companies and create over 10,000 jobs.

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Source: B2Press BV