Trade Compliance Records has opened EU Digital Product Passport registration for African exporters ahead of the July 19, 2026 EU Central DPP Registry activation, after which unregistered goods face automated EU customs detention under EU Regulation 2024/1781.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Trade Compliance Records (tradecompliancerecords.com) has opened Digital Product Passport (DPP) registration for African exporters ahead of the July 19, 2026 activation of the EU Central DPP Registry, the date on which the European Union's automated customs verification system begins cross-referencing physical shipments against the EU's central passport database under EU Regulation 2024/1781 (the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation).





Trade Compliance Records Opens EU DPP Registry for African Exporters



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From July 19, 2026, physical goods entering the EU market in regulated product categories without a valid, machine-readable Digital Product Passport registered in the EU Central DPP Registry are subject to automated customs detention at EU ports of entry. The first mandatory product categories under EU Regulation 2024/1781 include textiles, electronics, furniture, and battery-grade minerals. The EU Battery Regulation (2023/1542) establishes a separate deadline of February 18, 2027, for cobalt, manganese, lithium, and nickel exporters - the four minerals in which Africa holds dominant global supply positions. South Africa supplies 26% of the EU's manganese and exports over R18 billion in agricultural goods to the EU annually.

Trade Compliance Records processes DPP registration using SHA-256 cryptographic hashing and Ed25519 digital signatures, producing a permanent public verification URL that EU customs automated scanning systems can read in under 50 milliseconds. Each passport is anchored to a verified national business registry entry - cross-referenced against CIPC (South Africa), CAC (Nigeria), RDB (Rwanda), and 50 additional national business registries across 54 African nations. The resulting JSON-LD structured passport is the format the EU Central DPP Registry's API accepts.

Under EU Regulation 2024/1781, EU importers who accept goods from non-compliant suppliers face fines of up to 4% of annual EU turnover. For a mid-size EU importer with EUR 10 million in annual turnover, that represents EUR 400,000 in potential exposure per non-compliant supplier relationship.

"The July 19 date is not a soft launch. It is the date the EU's automated system starts checking," said Anthony James Peacock, Infrastructure Architect at LinkDaddy LLC. "African exporters who begin the registration process close to the deadline will encounter entity verification and passport issuance timelines that the platform processes in under 24 hours for exporters with verified national business registry entries."

EU Digital Product Passport registration is available at tradecompliancerecords.com. The platform processes entity verification and passport issuance in under 24 hours for exporters with verified national business registry entries. A complimentary listing in the Trade Compliance Records Logistics Directory is included with every registration. The July 19, 2026 EU Central DPP Registry activation date is established under EU Regulation 2024/1781.

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About Trade Compliance Records

Trade Compliance Records (tradecompliancerecords.com) is a hash-verified global registry for Digital Product Passports (EU Regulation 2024/1781), Certificates of Conformity (SA Government Gazette No. 54374), Embedded Carbon Records (EU Regulation 2023/956), and additional regulatory record types. The platform was built by Anthony James Peacock, founder of LinkDaddy LLC, a digital infrastructure architecture firm based in Clearwater, Florida. Every record is anchored to a verified national business registry entry and issued a permanent SHA-256 cryptographic verification URL. The platform operates on Cloudflare infrastructure with dual-region data storage (Johannesburg POPIA-compliant + Belgium EU ESPR Article 10-compliant).

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Source: Plentisoft