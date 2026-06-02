Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 20:38 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simons Foundation: Media Invitation: Fields Medals and Cutting-Edge Math at ICM 2026 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Members of the press are invited to the world's most prestigious mathematics conference, which will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia from July 23 to July 30, 2026. Held every four years, the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) includes the announcement of the field's top prizes - including the Fields Medals - as well as top talks from leading mathematicians on cutting-edge developments in the field.

Staff reporters and freelance journalists can register to attend the conference free of charge through June 22. Media registration includes access to a press conference with the Fields Medalists and other honorees following their announcement during the July 23 opening ceremony. A press room will also be available during the conference. Discounted hotel room rates are available to attendees.

For more information, visit the ICM 2026 website or email icmpressinquiries@simonsfoundation.org.

The conference's opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the media conference, will also be livestreamed for free on the Simons Foundation's YouTube channel.

In addition to the awards announcements and scientific lectures, this year's ICM includes outreach events for members of the public to explore the beauty and ubiquity of mathematics.

Key Dates and Information

  • Press Registration Closes: Monday, June 22, 2026

  • Opening Ceremony: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 23, 2026

  • Prize Winner Press Conference: 12-1:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 23, 2026

  • Closing Ceremony: 1-3 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 30, 2026

Additional details about the announcement timing of the Fields Medals and other prizes will be provided at a later date.

About the ICM

The ICM is hosted by the International Mathematical Union (IMU). The first official congress took place in Zurich in 1897, though the idea for the conference originated during the 1893 Chicago World's Fair.

This year's conference is supported by the American Mathematical Society and the Simons Foundation, and marks the first ICM in the United States since 1986. Thousands of mathematicians will attend the event, with hundreds from developing countries receiving travel support grants. The 2026 meeting comes at an important time for the field, as international collaboration and cooperation are critical for mathematical progress.

About the Fields Medals and Other IMU Prizes

A highlight of each ICM since 1936 has been the presentation of the Fields Medals, often called the "Nobel Prize of mathematics." At each conference, two to four mathematicians under 40 years of age are honored for making major contributions to the field.

The IMU will also present the Abacus Medal for achievements in mathematical aspects of information science, the Carl Friedrich Gauss Prize for contributions that have found significant applications outside of mathematics, the Chern Medal for outstanding achievements in mathematics, and the Leelavati Prize for public outreach.

Important Topics at This Year's ICM

This year's ICM will feature talks and lectures on exciting research across virtually every mathematical discipline, from the Kakeya conjecture to orthogonal projections to the axiomatization of fluid dynamics.

A topic that will be top of mind for many attendees is artificial intelligence, which is sparking debate over the humanity of mathematics and promising to fundamentally change how many mathematicians conduct their research. Famed mathematician and Fields Medalist Terence Tao will give a public lecture on "Mathematics in the Age of AI" on July 24, and other speakers will discuss the relationship between math and AI and the impact of AI on math education.

Contact Information

For more information, please email icmpress@simonsfoundation.org.

About the Simons Foundation

The Simons Foundation is a private foundation in New York City whose mission is to advance the frontiers of research in mathematics and the basic sciences. Founded in 1994 by Jim and Marilyn Simons, the foundation supports transformative science through grantmaking, in-house research and public engagement. The Simons Foundation provides grants in autism science and neuroscience; life sciences; mathematics and physical sciences; and science, society and culture. The foundation's in-house research division, the Flatiron Institute, develops and deploys computational methods to advance basic scientific research. To learn more, visit simonsfoundation.org.

SOURCE: Simons Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/media-invitation-fields-medals-and-cutting-edge-math-at-icm-2026-in-philadelphia-1171781

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.