HF Trust Limited: Hft statement on Supreme Court Deprivation of Liberty ruling

Fewer safeguards, less scrutiny: Supreme Court ruling raises serious concerns for learning disabled people

BRISTOL, England, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are deeply alarmed by today's Supreme Court ruling and its potential impact on the rights of learning disabled people and others who may lack capacity.

The Cheshire West judgment established an important principle: that people should not lose access to legal safeguards simply because they appear content with their care and support arrangements. Those protections exist to ensure that where someone's liberty is restricted, there is independent scrutiny, accountability and a route to challenge decisions made on their behalf.

Today's ruling removes protections and opens the door to the possibility of abuse and neglect taking place behind closed doors once again.

Nearly 15 years after Winterbourne View exposed the devastating consequences of people being isolated from scrutiny and denied their rights, this is a deeply worrying direction of travel. The response to scandals and failures like Winterbourne View should be stronger protections and greater accountability, not fewer safeguards.

Learning disabled people have the same right as everyone else to freedom, dignity, autonomy and justice. We will continue to stand alongside those calling for robust protections that ensure people's rights are respected and their voices are heard."

We now call on the government to issue interim guidance to provide local authorities, the NHS, social care providers, disabled people and their families with clarity. It is imperative that primary legislation is brought forward as a priority to repair the damage done to disabled people's protections from abuse and neglect.

Background: Supreme Court ruling on deprivation of liberty safeguards

The Supreme Court has ruled on the application of the Cheshire West test, a landmark legal judgment that has, since 2014, determined when a person who lacks capacity is considered to be deprived of their liberty.

The Cheshire West judgment established that a person is deprived of their liberty if they are:

under continuous supervision and control; and

not free to leave,

regardless of whether they appear content with their care arrangements or whether those arrangements are considered to be in their best interests.

Where a deprivation of liberty is identified, legal safeguards apply. These safeguards can include independent scrutiny of care arrangements, access to advocacy, legal aid and the ability to challenge decisions through the courts.

About Hft

Proudly established in 1962 by a group of visionary parents, Hft is a charity supporting more than 2,800 learning disabled adults in England and Wales. Together, we are creating a future where learning disabled people and their families can live the best life possible.

Providing personalised support. Creating solutions for living independently. Coming together to campaign for positive change. Fundraising for new opportunities and a bigger impact.

In 2033, we'll live in a world where learning disabled people have greater choice. About where they live. The support they need and want. And how to spend their time and money.

Learning disability versus difficulty

A learning disability is different from a learning difficulty but the terms are often confused and used inter-changeably. A learning difficulty does not affect general intellect, whereas a learning disability is a life-long condition characterised by a reduced intellectual ability and struggle with everyday activities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992264/6000140/HFT_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hft-statement-on-supreme-court-deprivation-of-liberty-ruling-302789107.html