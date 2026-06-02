ATWEC Technologies, Inc.: ATWEC Technologies Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Leading Heavy Civil & Infrastructure Contractor

Strategic Acquisition to Expand ATWEC's Footprint into the Multi-Billion Dollar Civil Construction Sector

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC:ATWT), a growth-focused acquisition company, today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a leading heavy civil and infrastructure contracting company with a strong track record of delivering complex, large-scale projects across multiple sectors.

The target company is a well-established, revenue-generating contractor with extensive expertise across civil construction disciplines including sitework, earthworks, land development, and infrastructure. With decades of combined management experience, the company serves a diverse client base including municipalities, counties, universities, and private sector clients, and operates with a strong reputation for delivering projects on time and on budget.

About the Acquisition Target

The target company operates across several high-demand civil contracting verticals, including:

Civil Contracting & Site Development

Heavy Civil Construction

Earthworks & Excavation

Infrastructure Construction & Rehabilitation

Asphalt, Concrete & Paving Services

Land Development & Subgrade Installations

Maintenance & Milling Services

"This acquisition represents a transformative step forward for ATWEC Technologies," said Joshua Weaver, Chief Executive Officer of ATWEC Technologies. "We have identified a proven, cash-flowing business with an exceptional management team, an established client base, and a robust pipeline of projects. This LOI reflects our commitment to executing an aggressive and disciplined acquisition strategy to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition is expected to deliver significant strategic and financial benefits to ATWEC, including:

Immediate revenue and cash flow contribution from an established business

Entry into the multi-billion dollar civil infrastructure and construction market

Diversification of ATWEC's operational and revenue base

Access to a seasoned management team with deep industry expertise

A platform for further bolt-on acquisitions within the infrastructure sector

Alignment with growing public and private sector demand for civil construction services

Next Steps

The LOI is subject to customary conditions, including completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and any required regulatory approvals. ATWEC Technologies anticipates providing further updates to investors as the transaction progresses. The Company encourages shareholders and interested parties to monitor its official investor relations channels for future announcements.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC:ATWT) is a growth-oriented acquisition company focused on identifying, acquiring, and scaling businesses across high-demand industries. ATWEC's strategy centers on building long-term shareholder value through accretive acquisitions and disciplined operational management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. ATWEC Technologies undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contact:

ATWEC Technologies

Joshua Weaver, CEO

Josh@atwectechnologies.com

520-360-5346

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/atwec-technologies-announces-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-leading-heavy-1172850