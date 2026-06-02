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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 16:51
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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 21:36 Uhr
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Causaly and Microsoft Collaborate to Connect Scientific Computation to Scientific Decision-Making for Life Sciences R&D

Helping R&D teams move from raw internal data to cited, defensible scientific decisions in a single governed workflow - setting a new standard for speed, rigor, and provenance in drug discovery and development

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Build 2026 -- Causaly today announced a collaboration with Microsoft at Microsoft Build 2026 that brings scientific computation and scientific interpretation together into a single, evidence-grounded workflow for life sciences R&D. The solution combines Microsoft Discovery's enterprise-scale analytics, prediction, and simulation with Causaly's knowledge-graph reasoning across internal and external scientific sources. Together, they move R&D teams from computational signal to cited, defensible decisions without leaving a governed environment.

"Drug discovery does not suffer from a lack of data. It suffers from a lack of trustworthy interpretation," said Yiannis Kiachopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Causaly. "Microsoft Discovery runs scientific computation over enterprise data, and Causaly brings the prior knowledge, mechanistic reasoning, and provenance that turns those signals into decisions. This is how serious R&D gets done from here: governed, grounded, and accountable to scientific judgement."

Biopharma R&D organizations generate more computational signals than ever before, but the work that follows remains a major bottleneck. Manual synthesis buried program history, the evidence that never reaches the reasoning loop cost discovery and development programs weeks or months they cannot afford. Horizontal AI tools widen the gap rather than close it because they cannot meet the scientific and regulatory standards that biopharma decisions require.

The solution is built to support the workflows where biopharma teams lose the most time: target identification and prioritization, biomarker strategy, in silico prediction with prior-knowledge sense-checking, and safety and MoA plausibility.

"Microsoft Discovery is designed to accelerate science and unlock insights hidden in an organization's internal scientific data," said Aseem Datar, corporate vice president, product innovation, Microsoft Discovery & Quantum. "But insights are only as valuable as the decisions they support. Causaly provides the prior-knowledge intelligence to determine whether these insights are biologically meaningful and consistent with an organization's existing use cases and institutional knowledge. Microsoft Discovery can then support validation through advanced computing and integrations with laboratory automation systems. Together, we give biopharma R&D teams an end-to-end scientific workflow, from raw data to cited decision."

For biopharma customers, the combined result is faster iteration with fewer blind spots, higher-confidence go/no-go decisions, and outputs that carry the provenance required for scientific review and regulatory scrutiny. Learn more at www.causaly.com/about-us/partners.

About Causaly

Causaly is a leader in AI for the life sciences industry. Leading biopharmaceutical companies use the Causaly AI platform to find, visualize, and interpret biomedical knowledge and automate critical research workflows. To learn how Causaly is accelerating drug discovery through transformative AI technologies and getting critical treatments to patients faster, visit www.causaly.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/causaly-and-microsoft-collaborate-to-connect-scientific-computation-to-scientific-decision-making-for-life-sciences-rd-302789032.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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