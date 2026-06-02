phData, Inc.: phData Named 2026 Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year and 2026 AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year

Dual recognition highlights phData's leadership in delivering Intelligence Platform solutions powered by Snowflake CoCo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / phData, a Snowflake Elite Services Partner, today announced that it has received two partner awards from Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company at Snowflake Summit 26: the 2026 Global Snowflake Services AI Partner of the Year and the 2026 AMER Snowflake Services Implementation Partner of the Year.

The dual recognition marks the seventh consecutive year phData has earned a Snowflake Partner of the Year award. phData was recognized for its depth of AI delivery on the Snowflake platform and its track record of deploying production-grade Intelligence Platform solutions that combine Snowflake's native capabilities with phData's expertise in implementing transformational initiatives.

At the core of phData's approach is the Intelligence Platform, the system that enables a business to compete in the age of AI by transforming data, knowledge, and processes into prescriptive, actionable decisions by both humans and agents. On Snowflake, phData brings the Intelligence Platform to life with the Snowflake Cortex AI suite, including CoCo, cutting implementation times and helping organizations move from static reporting to autonomous workflows that drive measurable outcomes.

phData has invested heavily in CoCo since its launch, building implementation methodologies and delivery accelerators that help joint customers adopt the AI coding agent across data engineering, analytics, and agent development. By pairing CoCo with phData's Intelligence Platform approach, customers get a governed, scalable path from raw data to AI-powered products and agent-driven business processes, all within the Snowflake environment.

"Winning both of these awards validates what our team has built over the past year. We've gone deep on CoCo and the full Cortex AI suite to help customers put the Intelligence Platform into production to deliver AI business outcomes at scale, not one-off science projects," said Ryan Bosshart, CEO at phData. "Our approach is straightforward: build the foundation, add the knowledge layer, and put intelligence into production. Snowflake's platform makes that possible, and together, we make it happen."

phData delivers Intelligence Platform solutions on Snowflake across three core areas:

Foundation: Data migrations, platform modernization, and data engineering that make organizations AI-ready on Snowflake.

Knowledge: Semantic layers, data catalogs, and context frameworks that give both humans and AI agents a shared understanding of business data.

Intelligence: AI products, agentic workflows, and CoCo-powered development that move organizations from dashboards to decisions and autonomous operations.

With over 255 successful Snowflake implementations, phData brings deep technical proficiency and proven delivery to every engagement.

"phData's commitment to Snowflake customers is clear in their results," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. "Their expertise with CoCo and the broader Cortex AI suite is helping joint customers move from experimentation to production, showcasing what partners can deliver in the AI era. We look forward to continued collaboration as we help organizations put AI into production."

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About phData

phData is a leader in Intelligence Platform services, helping enterprises turn data into real-time decisions and measurable outcomes. With deep expertise across the modern data ecosystem and a proven track record in production AI, phData is the bridge between AI's promise and its real-world impact. For more information, visit phdata.io.

Media Contact:

marketing@phdata.io

SOURCE: phData, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/phdata-named-2026-global-snowflake-services-ai-partner-of-the-ye-1172790