Pure Data Centres: Pure DC's A Healthier Earth Subsidiary Launches World's First Integrated Carbon Removal Platform from the Data Centre Sector

Setting a new standard for data centre sustainability through integrated, scalable carbon removal credits

Offers hyperscalers and large corporate buyers assured access to high-quality, durable credits from a portfolio of owned and co-developed projects globally





LONDON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Healthier Earth (AHE), the climate technology R&D subsidiary of Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), today announced the launch of the world's first integrated carbon removal platform from the data centre sector. It is specifically designed to unlock scalable, financeable supply of high-integrity biochar and carbon credits, for hyperscalers, global corporates, and institutional buyers across Europe and beyond.

The platform marks a step-change in how digital infrastructure is delivered. By embedding carbon removal directly into the development model, Pure DC is not simply reducing impact - it is redefining the economics and environmental standards for the industry.

As demand for high-integrity carbon removal accelerates, driven by AI infrastructure growth and broader corporate climate commitments, this capability positions Pure DC at the forefront of a structural shift in the industry, where access to verifiable, high-integrity carbon solutions becomes a prerequisite for doing business in Europe and other global markets. AHE's platform is expected to serve as a critical commercial differentiator, enabling Pure DC to secure long-term customer relationships while scaling sustainably.

"What we're doing at Pure DC is the first of its kind anywhere in the world. In Dublin we've demonstrated that net zero carbon, self-powered data centres are deliverable. Now, with our Biochar Integrated Carbon Removal from AHE, we're making them scalable." said Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman & interim CEO, Pure DC.

"This isn't incremental improvement; it's a complete reset of how this sector will be built going forward."

To support development of the platform, AHE is expanding its capabilities across commercial, scientific and operational functions which reflect both the growth of the opportunities, and the breadth of expertise required to deliver carbon removal at infrastructure scale.

This expansion reflects the transition from project-level delivery to a fully integrated, long-term operating model - ensuring that science translates into deployable systems, materials are industrialised safely and consistently, and integrity is protected across complex supply chains.

"This is about turning carbon removal into infrastructure, aligning organisations with the ambition to lead on climate with a platform designed and committed to deliver at scale." said Alastair Collier, Chief R&D Officer, AHE. "We're bringing the standards, systems and scale required to deliver high-integrity carbon removal as a reliable, long-term solution for global demand. By integrating developers, capital and buyers into a single system, we can deliver high-integrity carbon removal in a way that is reliable, financeable and ready for long-term, large-scale demand."

AHE's platform directly addresses one of the industry's biggest constraints: a highly fragmented carbon removal landscape that cannot meet the scale, reliability, or rigor demanded by institutional buyers. The model transforms biochar from a collection of small, inconsistent projects into a repeatable, infrastructure-grade solution capable of supporting long-term, large-scale demand.

The platform is delivered by combining AHE's own production capabilities with partner developed projects. Grouped into tranches, all projects operate across a single set of standards and governance. This provides buyers with a de-risked, large-scale offering of high-quality carbon removal credits. All credits will be certified under the Isometric Standard and supported by Mangrove System's digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (dMRV) software, providing a transparent, scalable and automation-driven carbon removal platform.

Lukas May, Chief Commercial Officer at Isometric, said: "The data centre sector needs scalable, high-quality carbon removal and the confidence that every credit represented genuine climate impact. We're looking forward to working with A Healthier Earth to deliver on that mission"

"We're proud to be chosen as AHE's digital data infrastructure partner, combining automation and AI-enabled tools to ensure every tonne of carbon removed through the platform is measured, accurate, and verified." says Mangrove's CEO, Brandon Vlaar. "AHE is building exactly the kind of infrastructure-grade carbon removal the market needs, and Mangrove's dMRV platform is designed to match that ambition with the rigour buyers and registries require."

By integrating developers, capital, and buyers into a single operating framework, the platform delivers consistency, transparency, and accountability at every stage. Centralised governance, defined technical standards, and dMRV are paired with locally executed projects - ensuring global scale, local impact, and on-the-ground precision.

For developers, this unlocks speed and certainty-standardised processes, technical support, and financeable long-term offtake structures that materially reduce execution risk. For buyers, it provides something the market has been missing: reliable, long-duration access to high-integrity carbon removal with full transparency and proven permanence.

Supporting Pure DC's decarbonisation strategy

For Pure DC, AHE's platform plays a key role in how it engages hyperscale customers and other large-scale buyers on platform-level decarbonisation, translating climate targets into solutions that can be delivered alongside next-generation digital infrastructure.

Through an independent, high-integrity carbon removal capability, hyperscale customers and global corporates can complement broader efficiency and energy strategies, while providing a differentiated approach to tackling residual emissions.

AHE's carbon removal capabilities supplement Pure DC's carbon reduction strategy at each of its campuses. Together, they build trust with local authorities - delivering credible and connected plans to support environmental and community priorities.

Notes to editors:

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds, and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world's largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints, and regulatory hurdles. We are committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners, and communities. For more on Pure DC go to www.puredc.com

About A Healthier Earth: A Healthier Earth (AHE) is the climate-tech R&D subsidiary of Pure DC, delivering environmental projects through science, systems thinking, and practical execution. It focuses on three interconnected challenges: removing carbon from the atmosphere, decarbonising digital infrastructure, and helping communities adapt to the impacts of climate change. For more on Pure DC and A Healthier Earth, go to www.puredc.com

For media enquiries please contact: chris.talago@puredc.com or ahealthierearth@forster.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00ec94b1-d9c4-444a-8835-b917047324e5