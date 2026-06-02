ParaFlight Aviation Prepares 24/7 Charter Network for Same-Day Private Jet Demand Surrounding This Summer's Major Sporting Events

PARAMUS, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParaFlight Aviation, a 24/7 private jet charter and air medical transport broker, today announced that it is preparing its on-demand charter network for increased private aviation demand surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to create one of the most complex same-day private travel environments North America has seen.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across Canada, Mexico and the United States, with 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 host cities. FIFA has announced host markets including New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Kansas City, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

ParaFlight expects the tournament to create a surge in flexible private aviation demand among executives, sponsors, family offices, international travelers, athletes, celebrities, corporate hospitality groups and high-frequency private flyers moving between host markets. The company is preparing to support same-day departures, late-night flights, multi-city itineraries, aircraft held on standby and tailored aircraft sourcing around high-demand match windows.

"The 2026 World Cup will not move like ordinary event travel," said Sim Shain, CEO and Founder of ParaFlight Aviation. "A client may have a breakfast meeting in New York, a match in Miami, and late dinner in Dallas. That type of schedule requires more than aircraft access. It requires a team that can stitch solutions across multiple cities."

ParaFlight's 24/7 charter team supports domestic and international private aviation, including light jets, midsize jets, super midsize aircraft, heavy jets and long-range aircraft. During the tournament, the company expects demand to be driven by travelers attending marquee matches, corporate hospitality events, sponsorship activations, private dinners, afterparties and spontaneous weekend trips built around major fixtures.

The company expects some travelers to treat the tournament as a multi-city experience rather than a single-destination trip, with groups chasing matches across host cities and leaving immediately after games for the next market. ParaFlight is preparing for requests that may involve repositioning aircraft between cities, coordinating late-night departures, building flexible weekend itineraries around high-profile matchups and adapting when schedules change in real time.

"Private aviation during the World Cup is about freedom of movement," Shain said. "For many clients, the value is not just getting to one match. It is being able to move fluidly through the tournament, stay close to the best moments and keep control of the schedule."

The company is also preparing for operational pressures that often surround major global sporting events, including airport availability constraints, aircraft repositioning complexity, ground coordination, changing itineraries and compressed departure windows after games. ParaFlight's model is built around around-the-clock access, aircraft sourcing, routing support and direct coordination from first request through wheels down.

ParaFlight Aviation arranges flights through FAR Part 135 air carriers that maintain full operational control. The company operates three specialized brands: ParaFlight for full-service private charter, UrgentFlights.com for last-minute and time-critical travel, and also offers organ and transplant team transport.

Private charter clients planning travel around the 2026 FIFA World Cup can contact ParaFlight at 844-538-1911 or visit paraflight.aero.

About ParaFlight Aviation

ParaFlight Aviation is a private jet charter and air medical transport broker headquartered in New Jersey. Founded in 2016 by Sim Shain, a nationally registered paramedic with more than 30 years of emergency medical experience, the company arranges corporate, medical, international and time-sensitive private aviation through FAR Part 135 air carriers that maintain full operational control. ParaFlight operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Media Contact:

Sim Shain, CEO

info@paraflight.aero

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