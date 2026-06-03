SUNGLASS HUT CELEBRATES "OWN YOUR MOMENT" & COVENT GARDEN POP-UP WITH AN UNFORGETTABLE LONDON EVENT FRONTED BY AMBASSADOR MELANIE C

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunglass Hut, the leading global destination for premium sunglasses, brought its OWN YOUR MOMENT summer campaign to life with an exclusive event to launch its consumer pop-up in London's Covent Garden. The evening celebrated the brand's summer collection alongside global ambassador Melanie C, delivering a high-energy experience for consumers to enjoy.

The night was kicked off by Sunglass Hut ambassador and Spice Girl Melanie C, who took to the decks for a special DJ set, setting the tone for an evening that was equal parts fashion and fun. Guests explored the collection, enjoyed the atmosphere and embraced the spirit of the campaign, centred on confidence, individuality and living in the moment.

Guests enjoyed a series of thoughtfully curated experiences throughout the evening. Bespoke goody bags offered guests a keepsake from the campaign and artisan gelato from Badiani brought a refined touch of Italian flair.

At the heart of the event was the opportunity to explore the summer collection first-hand, including key seasonal styles from Ray-Ban, Oakley and Ray-Ban Meta, alongside a broader mix of leading fashion brands and Sunglass Hut exclusives. Guests were also able to browse Melanie C's dedicated product edit, a curation of easy everyday styles with a sporty edge and elevated designer pieces, available on Sunglass Hut ecommerce and in select stores.

The pop-up is part of a wider summer ambassador series in which Sunglass Hut is deepening local relevance through authentic talent partnerships and bold customer experiences. Melanie C joins Breanna Stewart in the United States and María Pedraza in Spain as part of the brand's global summer ambassador series, each hosting an event inspired by the culture and energy of their market.

The Sunglass Hut pop-up is now open to the public at Covent Garden, running until 14th June, 12pm-7pm daily.

First introduced in 2025, OWN YOUR MOMENT marked a refreshed brand positioning for Sunglass Hut, creating a more inspiring and emotionally resonant identity for customers around the world. The platform celebrates the idea that sunglasses are more than an accessory. They have the power to transform how people see the world and how the world sees them.

Shop the summer collection and Melanie C's edit now at: www.sunglasshut.com

About Sunglass Hut

Founded in 1971, Sunglass Hut has grown into the best curated destination for the most sought-after high-quality fashion and performance sunglass brands, with more than 2,500 retail locations. Stores can be found in fashionable shopping districts across the globe, from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East to Australia, South Africa, China, Southeast Asia and beyond, providing consumers with a fun, highly engaging shopping experience in-store and online. www.sunglasshut.com

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses. With more than 200,000 employees across 150 countries, 650 operational facilities and 18,000 stores, its mission is to help people around the world see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations.

EssilorLuxottica is home to some of the most advanced lens technologies, including Varilux, Stellest, and Transitions, as well as some of the most iconic eyewear brands, including Ray-Ban and Oakley, highly sought-after licensed luxury brands, and world-class retailers such as Sunglass Hut, Óticas Carol, and GrandVision.

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation has enabled access to sustainable vision care for more than 760 million people in underserved communities worldwide. For more information, visit www.essilorluxottica.com

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