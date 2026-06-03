Ebadat Represents Blue Crow Sports Group in Sale of CD Leganés

Cross-Border M&A Representation Extends Ebadat's Growing European Football Practice

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Ebadat announced today that it represented Blue Crow Sports Group in the sale of its controlling interest in Club Deportivo Leganés, a professional Spanish football club based in Madrid, to international sports investment group 885 Capital. The transaction closed on June 1, 2026.

The sale transfers Blue Crow's 84.21% stake in CD Leganés to 885 Capital. The transaction concludes a four-year ownership period by Blue Crow that began in 2022 and was marked by sustained sporting and institutional investment in the club.

Ebadat served as lead transaction counsel to Blue Crow, with the deal team headed by Soheil Ebadat and including Kiara Cunningham and Brian Rogers (Tax). Statim Legal acted as local Spanish counsel, advising on the Spanish-law mechanics of the share transfer, with partners Jordi López Batet and Yago Vázquez Moraga and associate Ariadna Pérez Lecha.

"Most law firms give you legal answers. Ebadat gives you business ones. They've been with us from acquisition through to this closing, and what made them indispensable wasn't just the legal work, it was their judgment. They understand how deals actually move, they see around corners, and they know when to push and when to let something breathe. Boutique in size, but the depth and precision they bring to cross-border M&A is as good as anything I've seen at the major firms, and honestly, a lot more efficient." said Varun Desai, Chief Financial Officer of Blue Crow Sports Group.

"Sports M&A at this level is rarely about deal mechanics alone. It is about institutional regulatory frameworks, cross-border execution, and ensuring that the next chapter is set up for success," said Soheil Ebadat, managing partner and founder of Ebadat. "We are proud to have delivered a clean, structured closing for our client, and wish Leganés and the new ownership success."

About Blue Crow Sports Group

Blue Crow Sports Group is a U.S.-based sports investment platform focused on the ownership and long-term development of football clubs around the world. Its portfolio includes Le Havre Athletic Club, a French football club competing in Ligue 1, and Cancún FC, a professional team in Mexico's Liga de Expansión MX. Blue Crow's strategy centers on infrastructure investment, youth development, and sustainable multi-club operations.

About CD Leganés

Founded in 1928 in the Madrid suburb of Leganés, Club Deportivo Leganés is one of the Spanish capital region's most historic football clubs. The club plays its home matches at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque and competes in Spanish professional football.

About Ebadat

Ebadat is the most experienced U.S. law firm in European football club M&A, with closed transactions across Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A/B, Czech league, and English football systems. The firm's experience spans majority acquisitions, minority investments, multi-club ownership platforms, and fund-level structuring for sports-focused investment vehicles.



Beyond sports, Ebadat advises founders, investors, and companies on M&A, financings, fund formation, and general corporate matters across sectors including technology, energy, and consumer products.

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SOURCE: Ebadat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ebadat-represents-blue-crow-sports-group-in-sale-of-cd-legan%c3%a9s-l-1172847