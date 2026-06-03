Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF) ("NAHF" or the "Company") is pleased to provide notice that as of June 1st, 2026, the trustees of NAHF Real Estate Trust (the "Trust") set the value per Housing Yield Unit ("HYU") at $10.46, which is the price offered for unit subscriptions or redemptions.

This is relevant to holders of the Company's Series A Preferred Shares, known as Housing Shares (NAHF.PR.A), as they are backed by an equal number of HYUs of the Trust on a 1-to-1 basis.

Housing Shares are designed to provide investors with exposure to residential housing value creation through an ownership interest backed by an equal number of HYUs of the Trust. The Company believes this structure provides a unique way for investors to participate in the long-term performance of residential housing assets while benefiting from both housing market appreciation and mortgage principal reduction.

Growth Driven By Mortgage Principal Reduction

As stated in the Trust's announcement filed on SEDAR+1, the increase in the Trust's deemed value of the HYUs during the quarter was driven entirely by mortgage principal repayment associated with the Trust's underlying residential housing assets, including the Saanich Ridge and Five Crossings rental home portfolios.2

The result highlights one of the distinguishing characteristics of the Housing Share structure. Even during periods when housing markets are flat or experiencing modest declines, the reduction of mortgage debt can continue to increase underlying equity value and growth.

High-Water Mark Adjustment

The Trust also announced that the HYUs are within a high-water mark measurement period.

The benchmark for future housing price appreciation calculations will be based on the June 2025 Home Price Index levels applicable to the housing markets in which the Trust holds assets. As a result, future HYU price determinations are expected to be attributable by the Trust to housing market appreciation once market values exceed this benchmark level.

About Housing Shares

Housing Shares are Series A Non-Voting Preferred Shares of the Company that are backed by an equal number of HYUs of the Trust, which holds income-producing residential rental properties through NAHF Limited Partnership. Housing Shares were created to provide investors with participation in the long-term value creation of residential housing assets while supporting the Company's mission of expanding housing equity opportunities for families.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF), with Series A Preferred Shares "Housing Shares" (NAHF.PR.A), is a residential real estate finance and development company focused on expanding housing access through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways. The Company develops, acquires, finances, and manages residential housing assets while enabling residents and investors to participate in long-term housing equity growth.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "indicate", "believe", "intend", "project", "potential", "forecast", "budget", "target", "goal", "objective", "schedule", "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking information. The Company has based the forward-looking information contained herein on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions relating to: the Company will realize the anticipated benefits of its initial public offering and exchange offering; the Company and the Trust will each be successful in achieving its business objectives; results of planned development activities; the price of housing assets; the cost of identification, acquisition and development activities; that as the business continues to develop, there will be no changes that would materially adversely affect the business; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-parties, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the business will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of adverse amendments to or delays in granting government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social, and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; and the assumptions underlying the Company's and the Trust's respective business models; other estimates, assumptions, and forecasts will be accurate. While the Company considers these material factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such risks include but are not limited to: HomePlan products are new and may be subject to regulation; HomePlan tenants may not qualify for mortgage financing; and the Company may not achieve some or all of its business objectives. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting NAHF's business can be found in its management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended December 30, 2025, a copy of which is available under NAHF's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and, unless so required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Data, Information and forecasts of the Trust contained in this press release have been obtained from publicly available sources, including it's SEDAR+ profile, which management believes to be reliable. We have not independently verified any of the information the Trust nor have we ascertained the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions relied upon. The Company hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of the Trust's publicly available data, information and forecasts.

1 https://www.sedarplus.ca/csa-party/records/document.html?id=b3ed8754a4a3bee208c2e2756703ddbe7c08ddccd063fcf926d8713158180d43

2 There is no established market for the HYUs, and none is expected to develop. The price of $10.46 was determined arbitrarily by the trustees of the Trust.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299666

Source: North America Home Finance Inc.