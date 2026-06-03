



MUMBAI, INDIA, June 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Exito Media Concepts is set to host the 34th Global Edition of the Manufacturing IT Summit India 2026 on 11 June 2026 at the JW Marriott Juhu, Mumbai. The summit will convene over 120 senior technology decision-makers from India's manufacturing sector under the theme Scaling Digital Manufacturing: From Pilot Projects to Profitable Plants - addressing one of the industry's most pressing strategic imperatives: translating technology pilots into enterprise-wide, measurable digital transformation.India's manufacturing sector is at an inflection point. With the market projected to generate $360 billion in value added and over $1 trillion in output while employing more than 21 million people during 2025-2026, the sector is simultaneously navigating rapid technological disruption and intense global competitive pressure. Government-backed initiatives to strengthen domestic industrial capabilities and attract foreign direct investment - which reached $19 billion in FY 2025-26 - are accelerating adoption of smart technologies across automotive, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, chemicals, electronics, and industrial manufacturing.Yet the gap between pilot innovation and profitable, enterprise-scale deployment remains wide. Leaders are under growing pressure to integrate AI, Industrial IoT, digital twins, and intelligent automation into core operations while managing cybersecurity risk, legacy infrastructure, workforce capability gaps, and sustainability mandates."India's manufacturing leaders are no longer asking whether to digitally transform - they are asking how to do it at scale, at pace, and with clear ROI. The 34th Global Edition Manufacturing IT Summit is designed precisely for that conversation: connecting the executives who are driving this transformation with the peers, insights, and partners they need to accelerate."Event OverviewThe 34th Global Edition of the Manufacturing IT Summit is a by-invitation-only, in-person event exclusively for senior technology leaders from India's manufacturing sector. The full-day programme - running from 09:00 to 17:00 - combines keynote presentations, curated panel discussions, fireside chats, real-world case studies, and dedicated networking sessions, enabling both strategic insight and high-value peer networking.Technology partners include Infor, Adobe, ServiceNow, LMTEQ, RWS Group, Tungsten Automation, Neat, Magic Software, Mendix, and Digitus, Liferay, Contact Software, Navsoft among others.Date: 11 June 2026Time: 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM ISTVenue: JW Marriott Juhu, MumbaiFormat: By-invitation-only, in-personAttendance: 120+ senior technology decision-makersWebsite: https://manufacturingitsummit.com/india/Distinguished Speaker LineupThe summit will feature a lineup of technology executives and industry leaders shaping India's industrial future, including:- Karishhma Kumar, Chief Information Officer, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited- Deepak Gupta, Group Chief Technology & AI Officer, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited- Anjali Satam, Chief Technology Officer, ACG World- Zahira Huda, Head, Auto Digital Center, Mahindra and Mahindra- Suresh Mahadev, Deputy Managing Director, Renault Group India- Yoginder Singh Grewal, Chief Information Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd- Raghu Vokuda, Chief Digital & Information Officer, JSW Cement- Vinod Bhat, Chief Digital Officer, TATA AutoComp Systems Ltd- Diwaker Bharadwaj, President - Automation, Serialization & Brand Protection, Polycab India LimitedStrategic Agenda: Key Discussion ThemesThe summit agenda tackles the most consequential technology challenges facing India's manufacturing sector:- Scaling Industry 4.0 Across Plants: The Road Toward Industry 5.0 Manufacturing - Moving beyond single-line pilots to multi-plant digital architectures, with a focus on measurable OEE, yield, and cost-per-unit impact.- IT-OT Convergence in Manufacturing: Who Owns the Plant, the Data, & the Risk - Resolving ownership, governance, and accountability across converged environments spanning edge, cloud, MES, and ERP.- Cyber Resilience in Manufacturing: Protecting Uptime, Safety, & Brand Trust - Addressing ransomware, supply-chain attacks, and OT-specific vulnerabilities without disrupting plant operations.- AI in Manufacturing: Moving from PoCs to Shopfloor-Ready Impact - Navigating data readiness, edge vs. cloud deployment, and building operator trust in AI-driven recommendations.About Exito Media ConceptsExito - meaning "success" - is a globally recognised B2B events and media organisation with 16 years of expertise. Delivering more than 240 conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, and emerging enterprise sectors, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes. The Manufacturing IT Summit series is hosted across key international markets including India, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.For more details, visit: https://manufacturingitsummit.com/india/Media Contact:Prakruthi NayakaMedia & PR Executive, Exito Media ConceptsEmail: prakruthi.nayaka@exito-e.comPhone: +91 80 4952 2392Website: https://manufacturingitsummit.com/india/Source: ExitoCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.