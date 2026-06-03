Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC: Divorce Attorney Amina D. Turner Becomes Board-Certified in Marital and Family Law

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC is proud to announce that Attorney Amina D. Turner has become board-certified in Marital and Family Law by The Florida Bar.

Board certification is one of the highest levels of evaluation by The Florida Bar and recognizes attorneys who demonstrate substantial experience, advanced knowledge, professionalism, and ethical standards in a specific area of law. Around 5% of the Florida Bar's members are board-certified in at least one of its 27 specialty programs.

Turner's achievement reflects her commitment to serving clients facing complex family law matters throughout Central Florida.

A Distinguished Achievement in Florida Family Law

Attorney Turner first began exploring board certification requirements in 2021 and committed herself to pursuing the designation in 2023. After applying in 2024 and sitting for the examination in 2025, she successfully earned board certification in May 2026.

The process required more than 200 hours of focused study, extensive preparation, and significant personal sacrifice.

"Studying for the exam was a crucial time for me," Turner said. "It involved studying over 200 hours, a regimented study schedule, and I sacrificed time with family and friends in order to dedicate the necessary time to accomplish my goal."

Experience Built Through Complex Family Law Cases

To qualify for board certification, attorneys must demonstrate substantial involvement in family law matters and significant courtroom experience.

According to Turner, the knowledge gained through the certification process has strengthened her advocacy skills and enhanced the representation she provides to clients.

"The last several years I've improved the way I advocate for clients and litigation skills by honing in on case law, research, and following updates on changes in family law," Turner said.

Supported by a Team Dedicated to Excellence

Turner credits much of her success to the support she received from Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC, throughout the certification process.

Firm founder Conti Moore and the firm's attorneys worked together to provide resources, continuing education opportunities, mentorship connections, and case coverage support while Turner prepared for the examination.

"Our team was always motivating and encouraging me throughout the journey and really helped create the environment that allowed me to dedicate the time to study and pass the exam," Turner said.

The achievement reflects not only Turner's dedication but also the firm's ongoing commitment to professional development and exceptional client service.

Contact Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC for Family Law Representation

Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC represents clients in divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, paternity, domestic violence, relocation, and other family law matters throughout Central Florida.

To learn more about the firm's services or schedule a consultation, contact Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC today.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC

Address: 815 N Magnolia Ave # 100

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Zip: 32803

Country: United States

Phone: (407) 831-0203

Website: https://www.contimoorelaw.com/

SOURCE: Conti Moore Law Divorce Lawyers, PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/divorce-attorney-amina-d.-turner-becomes-board-certified-in-mari-1172901