Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 03:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GIGABYTE Unveils Next-Generation Gaming Peripherals with AORUS K10 INFINITY Keyboard and M10 INFINITY Mouse at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, unveiled its next-generation gaming peripheral lineup at COMPUTEX 2026, led by the AORUS K10 INFINITY gaming keyboard and M10 INFINITY gaming mouse. Built around the pillars of speed, control, and immersion, the lineup extends innovation beyond the system to every player interaction. To support both devices, GIGABYTE also introduced GiMATE Web Edition, a driver-free, browser-based platform that enables easier control, performance monitoring, and lighting customization across the AORUS peripheral experience.

At the center of the launch is the AORUS K10 INFINITY gaming keyboard, engineered for more precise and flexible control. Built with tactical magnetic switches, it supports 0.1 mm trigger-point adjustment, multi-stage trigger settings, custom macros, an 8000 Hz polling rate, and a 100-million-time keystroke lifespan. A variable tilt system with 6, 8, and 13-degree options further enhances comfort for different play styles. These capabilities reflect the growing demand for more personalized actuation control and faster response in premium gaming keyboards.

The AORUS K10 INFINITY also expands the keyboard experience with a built-in 3.1-inch full-color, 311 PPI retina-grade OLED touchscreen for instant access to profiles, trigger settings, lighting, audio, and performance functions. Its best usage is the built-in Combat Power feature. This allows users to monitor Actions Per Minute (APM), key mileage, precision, and error count in real time, turning the keyboard into an active interface for gameplay adjustment and self-analysis.

Complementing the keyboard, the AORUS M10 INFINITY gaming mouse combines optical switches, up to 8K polling rate, providing responsive gameplay with even lower latency based on the latest mouse input. The mouse also features a hybrid structure: an excimer-coated shell to provide extraordinary skin-friendly touching, and an aluminum-magnesium alloy base for refined tactile feel, durability, and glide consistency.

To complete the experience, the K10 and M10 can be fully operated by the GiMATE Web Edition, as a software-free, browser-based one-stop center that offers controls, monitoring, and lighting customization for a more seamless and portable user experience. Both the AORUS K10 INFINITY and M10 INFINITY will also be available in ICE white editions, giving gamers more options for personalized setup aesthetics.

Visitors can experience the full AORUS gaming peripheral lineup at COMPUTEX 2026 at the GIGABYTE Consumer Booth, 4F, Booth No. M0520. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/COMPUTEX_2026_GIGABYTE_Consumer_ww_peripherals

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991894/Computex_2026_K10_M10_KV_1280x720__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-unveils-next-generation-gaming-peripherals-with-aorus-k10-infinity-keyboard-and-m10-infinity-mouse-at-computex-2026-302787002.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.