



TOKYO, June 3, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Iwao Oda) today announced that Taiwan Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. (TMEC), an MEBS group company that manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains elevators and escalators in Taiwan, has delivered 153 elevators and escalators for the first phase of the New Taipei Metro Sanying Line, which is scheduled to open in summer 2026.For this project, TMEC delivered 40 elevators and 113 escalators for the 12 stations to be constructed in the first phase of the Sanying Line project, as well as for the administrative and rolling stock maintenance center. As Taiwan's public transportation infrastructure continues to expand, the opening of this line is expected to improve access from the Sanxia and Yingge districts to central Taipei while reducing travel times.Through their participation in this project, MEBS and TMEC are supporting safe and comfortable vertical mobility and contributing to the development of sustainable urban transportation in Taiwan.Features of the Delivered Products1) Enhancing safety as part of the public transportation infrastructure by equipping elevators for emergency operation during earthquakes- The elevators are equipped with Earthquake Emergency Return operation control to facilitate rapid evacuation and passenger safety during earthquakes.2) Improving station design and convenience by installing see-through and through-type elevators- Of the 40 elevators, 19 are see-through models with glass specifications that create a bright and open atmosphere inside the station buildings.- Six through-type elevators, with entrances on both the front and rear sides, are installed in locations where space is limited, enabling efficient passenger flow and effective use of space.3) Improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact through escalator automatic speed control- The escalators are equipped with an automatic speed control function that adjusts the operating speed according to the usage conditions.- By eliminating unnecessary power consumption, this function improves energy efficiency, reduces operating costs, and minimizes environmental impact.Overview of the New Taipei Metro Sanying LineThe New Taipei Metro Sanying Line is a fully elevated line extending 14.29 kilometers from Dingpu Station in New Taipei City through the Sanxia District to the Yingge District. The New Taipei City Government's Department of Rapid Transit Systems is developing the line to connect Sanxia and Yingge, which have stable or growing populations despite the overall decline in Taiwan's population, to existing railway lines, thereby improving access to central Taipei and reducing travel times.At Dingpu Station, the Sanying Line connects with the Tucheng Line, and at Yingge Station, it connects with the Taiwan Railways Western Trunk Line. The new line will significantly improve convenience for communities along its route, including in the vicinity of National Taipei University. Future plans include a connection with the Taoyuan Metro Green Line, and the line is expected to contribute to regional economic development as a key part of the wide-area transportation network spanning the Taipei and Taoyuan metropolitan areas.Product SpecificationsProduct | No. of units | Main specificationsElevators | 40 units | Including 19 see-through elevators and 6 through-type elevatorsEscalators | 113 units | Low-speed automatic standby operation and automatic speed control function (switching between 30 m/min and 39 m/min)Total | 153 unitsFuture Plans and ProspectsSince its establishment nearly 60 years ago in 1968, TMEC has contributed to enhancing mobility in Taiwan's urban development and transportation infrastructure by providing elevators and escalators. Building on the advanced technologies and solid business foundation cultivated throughout its long history, TMEC recently completed the delivery of 153 elevators and escalators for the new Sanying Line, which is scheduled to open in 2026. These facilities will ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers using the line, which is expected to become a vital new artery for New Taipei City.MEBS and TMEC are committed to building on the foundation of technology and trust they have cultivated for many decades, passing it on to the next generation, and contributing to the development of safe, secure, and sustainable urban transportation in Taiwan.Overview of TMECCompany Name: Taiwan Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd.President: Jin-Diehn KaoLocation: Taipei, TaiwanCapital: Approx. NT$2.22 billionOwnership:- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: 43.689%- Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation*: 11.092%- Tokyo Sangyo Co., Ltd.: 5.0%- Taiwanese shareholders: 40.219%Established: October 1968Employees: 2,239, as of the end of April 2026Business activities: Manufacturing, sales, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators*The business operations and management of TMEC are handled by Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation.About Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions CorporationMitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation is a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation established in April 2022 that conducts a comprehensive range of operations in the building systems business, from development and manufacturing to maintenance and renewal. As a building solutions provider, we support the economic and social infrastructure through one-stop integrated solutions that combine a wide range of building-related products and services, including elevators, escalators, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and building systems, as well as with our extensive experience in building operation and management, and advanced digital technology. From buildings to building complexes and even entire cities, we contribute to enriching human life in buildings and urban spaces by solving a wide variety of issues that are closely linked to people and society, with the ultimate aim of realizing smart cities. For more information, please visit www.mebs.com/Customer InquiriesJapan Business Group, Business Strategy DivisionAffiliated Companies Management DepartmentMitsubishi Electric Building Solutions CorporationMedia InquiriesCorporate Communication DivisionMitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporationhttps://www.mebs.com/contact/ssl/php/1481/inquiryform.php?fid=1481Press Release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260603.pdfSource: Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.