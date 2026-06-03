Inteleos, Inc.: Inteleos and Medvarsity Partner to Expand Global POCUS Education Access

New collaboration delivers the POCUS Fundamentals Certificate to clinicians worldwide, creating a structured entry point for point-of-care ultrasound training.

ROCKVILLE, Md. and HYDERABAD, India, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy, part of Inteleos, is partnering with Medvarsity to expand global access to foundational point-of-care ultrasound education. Through this collaboration, Medvarsity will offer the POCUS Fundamentals Certificate to its learner base, giving clinicians a validated starting point for building core ultrasound knowledge and progressing toward POCUS proficiency.

Partnership expands foundational POCUS education

The POCUS Fundamentals Certificate validates knowledge of basic ultrasound physics, instrumentation, and core concepts used in point-of-care clinical evaluation. The program includes eight learning modules and a summative assessment and serves as a prerequisite for more advanced individual and specialty POCUS certifications. Medvarsity operates across 192 countries, engages 3.4 million healthcare professionals each month, and uses a blended model combining online education with hospital-based clinical training.

Clinical perspectives

"Inteleos exists to set and uphold global standards for clinician competence. This partnership ensures that as more clinicians around the world begin their POCUS journey, they are building on a foundation that meets a recognized global standard, not just completing a course," said Jasmine Rockett, Director of the POCUS Certification Academy at Inteleos.

"Point-of-care ultrasound has evolved from a specialized skill into an essential diagnostic asset - essentially serving as the 'visual stethoscope' for modern bedside medicine," said Gerald Jaideep, CEO of Medvarsity. "By partnering with Inteleos, we are bringing a globally validated gold standard of POCUS training to our learner base across 192 countries. This collaboration directly aligns with Medvarsity's mission to improve clinical outcomes through scalable, technology-driven education. Together, we are empowering frontline healthcare professionals with the critical competence and confidence required to make swift, life-saving clinical decisions."

Implementation and adoption

The partnership will launch with Medvarsity offering the POCUS Fundamentals Certificate to its global audience, with both organizations planning to explore additional POCUS education and proficiency offerings over time. The rollout starts with foundational knowledge and builds toward broader ultrasound upskilling opportunities.

Clinicians and education leaders can learn more about the POCUS Fundamentals Certificate at pocus.org.

About the POCUS Certification Academy

The Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy, part of Inteleos, provides clinicians with education, certificates, and certifications designed to validate POCUS knowledge, application, and proficiency across diverse clinical settings. Through structured learning pathways, assessments, and partnerships, the Academy supports safe, effective ultrasound use and consistent global standards in point-of-care imaging.

About Medvarsity

Medvarsity is Asia's largest and most trusted Healthcare EdTech company, focused on improving medical outcomes through better training. Operating across 192+ countries and engaging 3.4 million healthcare professionals monthly, Medvarsity combines online education with bedside clinical training across 150+ hospital partners. The company is accredited by ACCME, the British Accreditation Council (BAC), and CPD Standards UK.

Media contact

Inteleos

Lisa Jordan

lisa.jordan@inteleos.org

Medvarsity

Bibhuti Acharya

Vice President- Growth & Brand

bibs@medvarsity.com

+91-9176981589