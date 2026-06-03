Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 06:46 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inteleos, Inc.: Inteleos and Medvarsity Partner to Expand Global POCUS Education Access

New collaboration delivers the POCUS Fundamentals Certificate to clinicians worldwide, creating a structured entry point for point-of-care ultrasound training.

ROCKVILLE, Md. and HYDERABAD, India, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy, part of Inteleos, is partnering with Medvarsity to expand global access to foundational point-of-care ultrasound education. Through this collaboration, Medvarsity will offer the POCUS Fundamentals Certificate to its learner base, giving clinicians a validated starting point for building core ultrasound knowledge and progressing toward POCUS proficiency.

Partnership expands foundational POCUS education

The POCUS Fundamentals Certificate validates knowledge of basic ultrasound physics, instrumentation, and core concepts used in point-of-care clinical evaluation. The program includes eight learning modules and a summative assessment and serves as a prerequisite for more advanced individual and specialty POCUS certifications. Medvarsity operates across 192 countries, engages 3.4 million healthcare professionals each month, and uses a blended model combining online education with hospital-based clinical training.

Clinical perspectives

"Inteleos exists to set and uphold global standards for clinician competence. This partnership ensures that as more clinicians around the world begin their POCUS journey, they are building on a foundation that meets a recognized global standard, not just completing a course," said Jasmine Rockett, Director of the POCUS Certification Academy at Inteleos.

"Point-of-care ultrasound has evolved from a specialized skill into an essential diagnostic asset - essentially serving as the 'visual stethoscope' for modern bedside medicine," said Gerald Jaideep, CEO of Medvarsity. "By partnering with Inteleos, we are bringing a globally validated gold standard of POCUS training to our learner base across 192 countries. This collaboration directly aligns with Medvarsity's mission to improve clinical outcomes through scalable, technology-driven education. Together, we are empowering frontline healthcare professionals with the critical competence and confidence required to make swift, life-saving clinical decisions."

Implementation and adoption

The partnership will launch with Medvarsity offering the POCUS Fundamentals Certificate to its global audience, with both organizations planning to explore additional POCUS education and proficiency offerings over time. The rollout starts with foundational knowledge and builds toward broader ultrasound upskilling opportunities.

Clinicians and education leaders can learn more about the POCUS Fundamentals Certificate at pocus.org.

About the POCUS Certification Academy

The Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy, part of Inteleos, provides clinicians with education, certificates, and certifications designed to validate POCUS knowledge, application, and proficiency across diverse clinical settings. Through structured learning pathways, assessments, and partnerships, the Academy supports safe, effective ultrasound use and consistent global standards in point-of-care imaging.

About Medvarsity

Medvarsity is Asia's largest and most trusted Healthcare EdTech company, focused on improving medical outcomes through better training. Operating across 192+ countries and engaging 3.4 million healthcare professionals monthly, Medvarsity combines online education with bedside clinical training across 150+ hospital partners. The company is accredited by ACCME, the British Accreditation Council (BAC), and CPD Standards UK.

Media contact

Inteleos
Lisa Jordan
lisa.jordan@inteleos.org

Medvarsity
Bibhuti Acharya
Vice President- Growth & Brand
bibs@medvarsity.com
+91-9176981589


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.