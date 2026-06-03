DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen zum 22. Juni
DOW JONES--Folgende Indexänderungen treten mit Handelsbeginn am 22. Juni in Kraft:
=== + STOXX-600 AUFNAHME - Soitec - AT&S Austria Technologie - Computacenter - SES - Comet Holdings - Inficon - Acerinox - BAM Groep - Bank Millenium - Kety - TGS - Aker + STOXX-600 HERAUSNAHME - Camurus - Christian Dior - Vidrala - Bavarian Nordic - B&M - Big Yellow Group - Wendel - Wallenstam - Inwit - Easyjet - Ambu - Sunbelt Rentals ===
Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com
DJG/ros/flf
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 03, 2026 00:20 ET (04:20 GMT)
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