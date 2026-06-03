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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
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WIN EURASIA 2026 to Showcase the Future of Manufacturing

ISTANBUL, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN EURASIA 2026, one of the leading industrial trade fairs in the Eurasian region, is set to bring together the latest advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, industrial IoT, and 5G technologies under one roof. Taking place at the Istanbul Expo Center, Türkiye, from June 10-13, the 32nd edition of the fair will welcome industry professionals from around the world under the motto "Driven by Automation."

Organized by Hannover Fairs Turkey, a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe AG, WIN EURASIA serves as a strategic platform connecting global manufacturing technologies with regional markets. As part of the broader HANNOVER MESSE portfolio, the event reflects Deutsche Messe's vision of accelerating industrial transformation through innovation, connectivity, and international collaboration.

Spanning six halls across 55,000 square meters, WIN EURASIA 2026 is expected to host more than 500 exhibitors, country pavilions, and over 40,000 visitors. Alongside official country pavilions from Germany, China, Japan, and Italy, the trade fair will host exhibitors from 17 different countries including France, Spain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Morocco, and Switzerland, will showcase cutting-edge solutions across automation, robotics, electrical and energy systems, digital factories, welding technologies, and smart manufacturing.

Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia, Türkiye provides an ideal meeting point for manufacturers, technology providers, investors, and buyers seeking new business opportunities and regional market access. Beyond being a technology showcase, WIN EURASIA continues to strengthen its role as a regional trade and networking hub, creating new pathways for investment, sourcing, and strategic partnerships.

A key highlight of this year's edition will be a series of experience-driven special areas designed to demonstrate how emerging technologies are transforming industrial operations in real time. For the first time, visitors will be able to explore the Industrial IoT Special Area and the Industrial Artificial Intelligence Special Area, where solutions such as predictive maintenance, AI-powered production optimization, smart sensors, real-time data monitoring, and connected manufacturing systems will be demonstrated through live applications.

Another new feature, the Maintenance and Repair Workshop Area, will focus on one of the industry's most critical challenges: ensuring operational continuity and production efficiency. Through live demonstrations and expert-led sessions, professionals from sectors including automotive, energy, process industries, and heavy manufacturing will gain practical insights into advanced maintenance technologies and best practices.

Also, the Urban Steel Rockstars Networking Area, organized in cooperation with Urban Steel Rockstars, will connect international influencers and content creators specializing in welding technologies, creating a unique platform where industrial innovation meets digital engagement and global industry communities.

Complementing the exhibition, a four-day conference program will bring together industry leaders, technology experts, and decision-makers to discuss the future of manufacturing. Key topics will include industrial transformation, automation, digitalization, energy efficiency, and sustainable production, providing valuable insights into the trends shaping the next era of industry. Visitors can register free of charge via https://platform.win-eurasia.com/register/en

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993315/WIN_EURASIA_Logo.jpg

Contact: Nalan Kahraman, nalan.kahraman@hf-turkey.com, Tel. +90 5413454105

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/win-eurasia-2026-to-showcase-the-future-of-manufacturing-302788757.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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