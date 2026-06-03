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WKN: A143G8 | ISIN: FR0013018124 | Ticker-Symbol: NXOA
Stuttgart
03.06.26 | 07:32
0,346 Euro
-8,95 % -0,034
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICOX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NICOX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3420,41007:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2026 07:34 Uhr
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NICOX SA: Nicox: Notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on June 24, 2026 and appointment of an ad hoc representative

Press Release
Nicox: Notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on June 24, 2026 and appointment of an ad hoc representative


June 3, 2026 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, reminds its shareholders that the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 2:30 p.m., at the Company's headquarters located at Sundesk Sophia Antipolis, rue Evariste Galois, Emerald Square, Bâtiment C - 06410 Biot.

The agenda and the text of the draft resolutions proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting are included in the notice of meeting serving as notice of convening published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (Official Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Announcements) No. 59 dated May 18, 2026 (No. 2601744).

Appointment of an Ad Hoc Representative to Represent Defaulting Shareholders

In light of the significant difficulties in reaching the required quorum, the President of the Antibes Commercial Court, has appointed by order on May 12, 2026, SCP EZAVIN-THOMAS, represented in the person of Maître Thibault EZAVIN, domiciled 1, rue Alexandre Mari - 06000 Nice, as ad hoc representative to represent defaulting shareholders at the Shareholder's Meeting convened for June 24, 2026 on first call.

The ad hoc representative will thus represent all the shares with voting rights held by shareholders who have not participated or are not represented at this General Meeting. The participation of the ad hoc representative will thus bring the quorum to 100% of shares with voting rights.

In order to ensure the neutrality of the ad hoc representative's role, the voting rights attached to the shares of the defaulting shareholders will be exercised as follows:



  • for ordinary resolutions, whether proposed, approved or not approved by the Board of Directors: half the votes in favor and half against;
  • for extraordinary resolutions whether proposed or approved by the Board of Directors: two-thirds in favor and one-third against;
  • for extraordinary resolutions not approved by the Board of Directors: one-third in favor and two-thirds against;
Documentation and Participation in the General Meeting

The documents relating to the General Meeting, including the draft resolutions and the proxy form, are made available to shareholders at the Company's headquarters and on its website (https://www.nicox.com/investors/shareholder-meetings).

Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is available on the Company's website. Shareholders may also contact the Company's Investor Relations team at ag2026nicox@nicox.com for any questions regarding the voting process.
About Nicox
Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead late-stage development program is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets and to Kowa in the rest of the world. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox's first product, VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX).

For more information www.nicox.com
Analyst coverage




H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.
The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
Contacts
Nicox
Gavin Spencer
Chief Executive Officer
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00
communications@nicox.com
Disclaimer
The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in section 3 of the "Rapport Annuel 2025" which is available on Nicox's website (www.nicox.com).

Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.
Nicox S.A.
Sundesk Sophia Antipolis, Bâtiment C, Emerald Square, Rue Evariste Galois, 06410 Biot, France
T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

Attachment

  • EN_EGM June 2026_FINAL

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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