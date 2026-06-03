Anyone looking at the official figures for solar energy expansion in Africa is likely to massively underestimate the actual pace of development. While international databases continue to focus primarily on large, publicly announced solar parks and mini-grid projects, a much more dynamic reality is emerging in the background: a decentralized, privately financed, and economically driven solar boom that is spreading across the continent. A look at import/export data from China tells the story: according to analyses by the African Solar Industry Association (AfSIA), annual expansion figures nearly ...

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