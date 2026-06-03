China-based Elecnova has presented this week at the SNEC 2026 trade show in Shanghai a new containerized fully integrated, all in-one energy storage System (ESS) is a fully integrated delivering a 500 kW output and 1,044 kWh of total capacity. The system features a modular design utilizing four parallel-connected clusters. Each individual cluster contains five 52.2 kW battery packs totaling 261 kWh and a 125 kW power conversion system (PCS). Conceived for critical backup power and microgrid applications, the container includes an integrated Static Transfer Switch (STS) that ensures a seamless ...

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