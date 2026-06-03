Across solar portfolios, actual performance frequently falls short of modeled expectations. The gap between expected and realized production is a long-standing issue, and addressing it has only grown more important as project economics change. This is not simply an equipment problem, it's an operations one: Too many systems are not fully understood or actively managed once they are in service. What makes this challenge particularly difficult to address is that it rarely presents itself in obvious ways. It is not typically a major outage or a clear system failure that drives losses. More often, ...

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