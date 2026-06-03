Coolbrook, a transformational technology company dedicated to decarbonising heavy industry and industrial processes, has appointed renowned Finnish business leader Veli-Matti Mattila as Chairman of the Board effective immediately.

Mattila brings decades of international leadership experience and board expertise to support Coolbrook's next phase of commercial growth, industrial execution, and global scale-up.

Veli-Matti Mattila is one of Finland's most experienced technology business leaders, having served as CEO of Elisa Corporation from 2003 to 2024, following a long international career at Ericsson, where he held several senior leadership roles, including President of Ericsson Finland and COO Deputy Head of Market Unit, Nordic Baltic. He also spent four years in the U.S. and a period of time in Switzerland during his stint at Ericsson. He currently serves as Chairman of Orion Corporation and Enento Group, and has previously chaired Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) and has extensive board experience, including with Sampo Group.

His appointment follows a thorough search and evaluation process carried out by Coolbrook's Board of Directors and Nomination Committee to identify a Chairman with the strategic perspective, industrial leadership capabilities, and international business experience required to support the Company's long-term ambitions.

Joonas Rauramo, CEO of Coolbrook, said: "Veli-Matti's leadership experience, international perspective, and strong board background make him an excellent fit for Coolbrook at this stage of our growth. As we move from technology validation toward large-scale commercial deployment, his experience will help strengthen our industrial partnerships, support execution, and accelerate our mission to decarbonise heavy industry globally."

Commenting on his appointment, Veli-Matti Mattila said: "Coolbrook has developed a highly innovative and globally significant technology with the potential to fundamentally transform industrial electrification and decarbonisation while enabling increased productivity. The Company is entering an exciting phase as it moves toward large-scale commercial deployment, and I look forward to working with the Board, management team, and shareholders to support Coolbrook's growth and long-term success."

About Coolbrook:

Hailed as the key technology for industrial decarbonisation globally, Coolbrook is a transformational technology and engineering company on a mission to decarbonise major industrial sectors like petrochemicals and chemicals, iron and steel, and cement. Coolbrook's revolutionary rotating technology combines space science, turbomachinery and chemical engineering to replace the burning of fossil fuels across all major industrial sectors. The technology has two main applications: RotoDynamic Reactor (RDR) to reach 100% CO2 free olefin production, and RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) to provide carbon-free process heating to iron and steel, cement and chemicals production. Once implemented at scale, the RotoDynamic Technology has the potential to reach temperatures of 1700°C and cut 2.4 billion tonnes (30%) of annual CO2 emissions in heavy industry.

For more information, please visit www.coolbrook.com

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Contacts:

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