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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Thunes Unlocks Real-Time Payments to the US from the Rest of the World

Thunes delivers USD payments with unmatched speed, choice and transparency for businesses and consumers.

Thunes' direct connectivity to a tier 1 local financial institution enables payouts through major banking rails including ACH, Same-Day ACH, and all real-time payments rails.

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced the launch of real-time payment capabilities into the United States. For Members of the Thunes Direct Global Network, this expansion unlocks superior global payment capabilities for sending money to the US, combining lightning-fast transaction speeds, optimized cost efficiency, and flexible settlement choices all through a single API.

Thunes has established a direct connection into a tier 1 US financial institution to natively support USD payouts via Automated Clearing House (ACH), Same-Day ACH, and real-time payments rails.

This infrastructure milestone is enabled by Thunes' comprehensive own regulatory license footprint, holding itself 50 Money Transmission Licenses (MTLs) to operate across US states and territories. This license ownership allows Thunes to provide native and direct institutional-grade connections to local clearing systems.

Thunes' direct connections reduce latency, minimise transactional costs, and significantly reduce the risk of payment rejection by bypassing multi-tiered, third-party intermediary setups. Thunes' Direct Global Network, which leverages these connections, provides access across 140 countries and supports 90 currencies, reaching over 12 billion mobile wallet, stablecoin wallet, and bank account endpoints.

Today's launch solidifies Thunes' ability to support businesses including gig economy platforms, money transfer operators, payment service providers, banks and neobanks outside of the US to send value into the country via their preferred rails with a single API.

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO of Thunes, said:"USD payments into the US have historically been sluggish, opaque, and heavily burdened by fees associated with cross-border money movement - particularly for businesses. By leveraging our licenses across the states to introduce connections to direct, real-time domestic rails alongside institutional-grade USD clearing, we are addressing a multi-trillion-dollar market gap. Thunes is making large-size B2B payments instant and friction-free and making consumer payouts easier than ever, giving our Members in the rest of the world the ability to payout into the US like locals."

Ximena Azcuy, Head of Network - Americas at Thunes, added:"Our direct integration with a primary US financial institution is an absolute game-changer for international businesses and end users. We are opening the floodgates for seamless, high-volume cross-border money movement into the United States. Whether a company requires cost-efficient batch processing via ACH or real time payment scheme, Thunes now delivers the ultimate competitive edge for our Members around the world."

About Thunes

For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831061/5984927/Thunes_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thunes-unlocks-real-time-payments-to-the-us-from-the-rest-of-the-world-302788423.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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