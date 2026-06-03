ViewSonic Corp.: ViewSonic Showcases AI-Enabled Learning and Integrated Visual Solutions Expansion

TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, is showcasing its expanding AI-enabled learning applications and integrated visual solution ecosystem during the week of COMPUTEX (June 2-5) at its R&D center in New Taipei City. The event, known as the ViewSonic Visual Solutions Forum 2026, features the company's latest AI-enabled ViewBoard interactive display* offering enhanced classroom interaction, as well as previews of its new open frame display application for smart campuses, a rich lineup of All-in-One Direct View LED display solutions for scalable Pro AV deployments, and monitor solutions for hybrid work, creator workflows, and immersive gaming experiences.

"Displays are evolving beyond traditional output devices into intelligent platforms that connect content, computing, and user experiences," said Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager at ViewSonic. "As AI continues to reshape digital interaction across Asia, our focus is on making technology more intuitive, accessible, and seamlessly integrated into how people learn, work, and create."

AI-Enabled Learning and Smart Campus Applications

Building on the recent rollout of its latest AI-enabled ViewBoard solution in Asia, ViewSonic's showcase features a live demonstration of how these innovations work seamlessly alongside myViewBoard, creating an intelligent teaching platform that maximizes efficiency and enriches classroom interactions.

During lessons, the display transforms into an active engagement hub with its Circle Go feature, allowing students and teachers to circle any on-screen content or keyword to generate new interactive elements. AI MindMaps enables structured brainstorming, AI Painter creates images through pen or text input, and Calculator Pro solves handwritten equations and geometric problems.

Another highlight is an upcoming industrial-grade open frame display solution featuring integrated AI PC functionality for exceptional usability. It delivers crystal-clear visibility, intuitive touch response, and rugged reliability. ViewSonic's live demo includes an AI-powered campus navigation solution designed to help visitors quickly find their way around complex layouts and access critical information.

Expanding the Pro AV Ecosystem Through Integrated LED Display Solutions

To meet growing demand for scalable and simplified corporate AV deployments, ViewSonic is also showcasing its expanded Pro AV ecosystem, which offers wider compatibility with industry-standard system platforms like Crestron and Q-SYS. These integrations help corporate IT teams centralize device management, simplify multi-space AV deployments, and streamline wireless content sharing.

Alongside these partnerships, the company is also expanding its All-in-One LED display portfolio, including customizable large-scale visual solutions, expansive sizes of over?500?inches, and flexible options in pixel pitches and LED technologies. The displays are designed especially for command centers, lecture halls, lobbies, and premium meeting environments.

Seamless Experiences Across Productivity, Creativity, and Competitive Gaming

Catering to diverse workflows setups, ViewSonic's monitor showcase emphasizes versatility and performance. Key standouts include the 14-inch VG1457 dual screen portable monitor for on-the-go efficiency; the flagship ColorPro VP88 Series with Thunderbolt 4 support, which anchors the creative workspace with professional-grade color accuracy optimized for Mac environments**; and the 27-inch XG2738-2K-OLED gaming monitor, combining the unparalleled visual depth of QD-OLED with ultra-smooth performance for a truly immersive gameplay experience.

During the week of COMPUTEX 2026, ViewSonic monitors are also being featured in creator and gaming showcase scenarios at CORSAIR's showroom at the Grand Hyatt Taipei, highlighting high-performance setups for professional work, content creation, streaming, and competitive gaming.

By bringing together hardware, software, services, and partner technologies, ViewSonic continues to expand its ecosystem strategy to support evolving digital experiences across industries. Its ongoing innovation in display technologies and application-driven platforms underscore the company's focus on shaping the next generation of connected environments worldwide.

To learn more about ViewSonic's integrated solutions, please visit?https://www.viewsonic.com/global/.

*ViewBoard availability may vary by country or region. Customers are encouraged to consult their regional partner for availability.

**Mac is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc. ViewSonic and its products are not affiliated with Apple, Inc.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings-including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync-featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose-and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

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