Next-Generation Agentic Security Workflow Automation Platform Transforms How Security Teams Detect, Respond, and Manage Cyber Risk at Scale

Gambit Cyber B.V, a Netherlands-headquartered cybersecurity company specialising in AI-native, risk-centric Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), today announced the launch of Vizier AI, its next-generation Agentic Security Workflow Automation platform that uses coordinated AI agents to continuously monitor threats, orchestrate incident response, and manage cyber risk without requiring manual intervention from security teams. The launch directly addresses a widening gap between the complexity of today's threat landscape and the shrinking resources available to corporate security operations.

Built as a core component of the KnightGuard platform, Vizier AI acts as an autonomous Security Intelligence Workspace and leverages a coordinated network of autonomous agentic agents that continuously monitor threats, analyse security data, orchestrate workflows, and deliver actionable insights across the enterprise for faster, more informed decision-making. The result is a shift from reactive, alert-driven operations to proactive, intelligence-driven cyber defence.

Vizier AI enables organisations to scale security operations through AI-driven automation while maintaining visibility, governance, and control across their exposure management programs.

KEY CAPABILITIES

Detect Threats: Identify risks before they escalate with continuous, AI-driven attack surface monitoring, including external, cloud and dark web.

Automate Workflows: Reduce manual security tasks through intelligent orchestration of end-to-end security processes.

Accelerate Response: Respond to incidents with speed using autonomous AI agents that act on your behalf.

Generate Insights: Turn raw security data into actionable intelligence for faster, more informed decision-making.

AI-Powered Operations: Work smarter with an autonomous cybersecurity workforce that scales with your organisation.

"The launch of Vizier AI represents a fundamental shift in how organisations approach cyber defence. We are not simply automating existing workflows, we are deploying a coordinated intelligence layer that thinks, analyses, and acts continuously on behalf of security teams. AI agents operating in concert can process signals, correlate threats, and orchestrate responses at a speed and scale that is simply beyond human capacity alone. Vizier AI is our answer to the growing gap between the complexity of the modern threat landscape and the resources available to defend against it," said Anuj Kumar, Co-founder CEO, Gambit Cyber.

"Vizier AI is built around a simple truth: security teams are under immense pressure, and they need tools that work as hard as they do. For our customers and MSSP partners, this launch delivers a stage that is immediately actionable, deeply integrated into their existing workflows, and backed by a partner ecosystem designed to deliver real outcomes. We built Vizier AI to be the autonomous workforce our customers wished they had, one that operates around the clock, never misses an exposure, and continuously improves every engagement," saidManuj Kumar, Co-founder CRO, Gambit Cyber.

Vizier AI is available now as part of the KnightGuard platform. Organisations interested in accessing the platform through Gambit Cyber's partner ecosystem are encouraged to contact Gambit Cyber for a demonstration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602867546/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Shobha.vasudevan@gambitcyber.org