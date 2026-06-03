Enginuity Skills Awards 2026 - The 'Oscars of Skills'

'The Oscars of Skills', the Enginuity Skills Awards 2026 in partnership with Babcock, is set to showcase some extraordinary people doing incredible things, to help the country thrive in its hour of need and save the 'lost generation'.

All the 32 finalists, from right across the country, will be venerated by leading figures due to attend the glittering ceremony in London on Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

LONDON, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outstanding individuals, employers, training providers and collaborations that are helping to close skills gaps and strengthen the future of UK engineering and manufacturing.

This year's finalists showcase excellence in apprenticeships, T Levels, early careers, workforce development and industry collaboration, reflecting the breadth of talent and innovation across the sector.

Ann Watson, CEO of Enginuity, the former Sector Skills Council charged with fixing the skills gap in the sector, said: "These people and organisations are on the frontline trying to save the 'lost generation' referred to by Alan Milburn - as are we.

"Each and every one is a star in our eyes and deserves to take a bow in the spotlight that we shine upon them. There are reasons to be optimistic when it comes to what the future holds, even if the sector is currently weathering a storm."

Advanced Level Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Train'd Up

Hasiba Nawaz, Engineering Apprentice, Balmoral Tanks

Hasiba Nawaz of Balmoral Tanks is an inspiring engineering apprentice who has shown strong technical skill, initiative and confidence. She has improved design processes through CAD automation and clear communication, while championing apprenticeships and STEM careers for young women through outreach that challenges stereotypes and promotes diversity in engineering.

Olivia Lane, Mechatronics Apprentice, Amazon

Olivia Lane of Amazon is a talented mechatronics apprentice recognised for initiative, resilience and problem-solving. She has delivered operational improvements, strengthened contingency planning and collaborated effectively across teams. Passionate about widening access, she promotes engineering apprenticeships as a rewarding route into industry, especially for women and high-achieving students considering alternatives to university.

Megan Ellicott, Pipefitting Apprentice, Hinkley Point C

Megan Ellicott is an inspiring apprentice whose journey reflects determination, resilience and commitment to engineering. As the first female pipefitting apprentice on site at Hinkley Point C, she has demonstrated technical excellence, advocacy and leadership, using her story to challenge stereotypes and inspire wider participation in sustainable infrastructure and engineering careers.

Maleeha Patel, Mechatronics Apprentice, Amazon

Maleeha Patel of Amazon is a confident and motivated aspiring apprentice who has demonstrated strong communication skills, adaptability and enthusiasm for learning. She presents herself professionally and shows a positive approach to teamwork, customer service and personal development. Through her experiences, she has demonstrated resilience, initiative and the ability to work effectively in fast-paced environments while maintaining a friendly and approachable manner. Passionate about building a successful career, she is eager to develop her skills further and contribute positively within a collaborative workplace.

Graduate, Degree or Higher-Level Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Institutes of Technology

Leonce Pereira, Aerospace Engineering Degree Apprentice, Safran Landing Systems

Leonce Pereira of Safran Landing Systems is an outstanding degree apprentice who combines technical excellence with leadership and innovation. He has delivered impact through design improvements, manufacturing efficiency and apprentice-led projects, while mentoring peers and promoting engineering careers through STEM outreach. He is already making a significant contribution to aerospace industry development.

Lucy Yelland, Automation Engineer Degree Apprentice, Siemens

Lucy Yelland of Siemens is an outstanding automation engineer whose degree apprenticeship has combined academic excellence with business impact. She has shown technical ability, leadership and resilience through fault diagnosis, project delivery, mentoring and outreach, while excelling in WorldSkills competition. She is already making a measurable difference and building a promising leadership future.

Lauren Bell, Project Manager Degree Apprentice, BAE Systems

Lauren Bell of BAE Systems is an accomplished apprentice whose project management work is delivering significant impact in a complex engineering environment. She has combined academic achievement, leadership and initiative to improve governance, support transformation and influence strategic delivery at scale. She is building a distinctive career bridging project management and engineering with confidence and ambition.

Scott Theobald, Electrical & Electronic Engineering Degree Apprentice, Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

Scott Theobald is an exceptional degree apprentice whose technical versatility and academic excellence have enabled him to make a strong impact in the space sector. Working across engineering disciplines, he has delivered value through testing, work package leadership and problem-solving, while promoting vocational routes through outreach and building an impressive future in spacecraft engineering.

T Level Student of the Year sponsored by Eduqas

Anas Mahmoodi, T Level Student, MCS Building Services

Anas Mahmoodi is a confident and ambitious T Level student whose industry placement has strengthened his skills in building services engineering. Through practical site experience, technical understanding and professionalism, he has contributed to his employer while developing into a capable future engineer. His apprenticeship success and WorldSkills participation reflect the impact of technical education.

Calum Borland, T Level Student, BAE Systems

Calum Borland is an impressive T Level student whose placement has deepened his technical understanding and ambition in engineering. Through independent learning, workplace contribution and thoughtful problem-solving, he has shown maturity and potential in materials and manufacturing. His ability to apply theory to real challenges marks him as a future engineer with clear direction.

Euan Moran, T Level Student, Barnsley Premier Leisure

Euan Moran is a highly capable T Level student whose journey reflects resilience, technical talent and personal growth. Through his placement in IT, networking and cyber security, he has developed strong practical skills, confidence and professionalism, earning a continued role with his employer and success in national competition while demonstrating the value of T Levels.

Jack Poulter, T Level Student, Schneider

Jack Ashton Poulter is a dedicated T Level student whose placement has accelerated his technical development and personal growth. Through hands-on experience in building management systems, international exposure and strong commitment, he has developed confidence, discipline and adaptability. His enthusiasm for learning and active promotion of T Levels mark him as an ambitious future engineer.

Large Employer Skills Champion of the Year sponsored by The Welding Institute

Babcock Emerging Talent

Babcock Emerging Talent is a strategic skills programme transforming how talent is developed and retained. By creating multiple entry routes, it addresses workforce gaps while widening access for apprentices, career changers, veterans and returners. The programme has delivered strong recruitment, retention and inclusion results, offering a scalable model for strengthening engineering capability.

Biffa

Biffa is demonstrating strong leadership in engineering skills development through a future-focused apprenticeship and workforce strategy. Its inclusive approach combines accredited learning, mentoring, community engagement and long-term investment to address technical needs. With excellent retention, improved resilience and clear social impact, the programme is creating lasting value for the business and sector.

BAE Systems

BAE Systems is demonstrating exceptional leadership in skills development through sustained investment in apprenticeships, graduate programmes and inclusive early-career pathways. Its strategic, data-led approach is building future capability while widening access and strengthening communities. With record learner numbers and strong achievement rates, BAE is setting a benchmark for workforce development.

Siemens Digital Skills for Life

Siemens Digital Skills for Life is a forward-thinking programme transforming digital capability through data-led planning, inclusive learning and leadership support. By combining measurement, practical training and continuous improvement, it has increased confidence, engagement and digital adoption at scale. The programme is strengthening business performance while creating a sustainable model for long-term workforce transformation.

New Talent Inspiration Programme of the Year sponsored by Rolls-Royce

Babcock PSO Programme

Babcock PSO Programme is a bold initiative creating accessible entry routes into engineering for people from diverse backgrounds. Designed to address urgent workforce needs while widening opportunity, it combines inclusive hiring, targeted training and partner collaboration. The programme has strengthened resilience, opened long-term career pathways and influenced recruitment practice across the sector.

JJA Snack

JJA Snack is a creative youth-led programme using a live manufacturing environment to make engineering and STEM practical and exciting for young people. By placing Ellie and Danny at the centre of delivery, it builds confidence, challenges stereotypes and strengthens links between education and industry through authentic, inclusive and relatable real-world learning.

Inspire 2 Ignite and MM Flowers Simulation Programme

Inspire 2 Ignite and MM Flower Simulation Programme is an innovative initiative reshaping how young people engage with engineering and manufacturing careers. Through immersive, gamified experiences and a values-led recruitment model, it has created a more inclusive pathway into apprenticeships while helping MM Flowers build a stronger local talent pipeline through school engagement, workplace exposure and structured onboarding.

Siemens Talent Acquisition

Siemens Talent Acquisition Initiative is a forward-looking programme redefining how new talent is identified and recruited into engineering and manufacturing. By focusing on skills, mindset and potential rather than traditional experience, it has widened access, improved diversity and strengthened the talent pipeline. Its digital assessment and targeted outreach are delivering measurable recruitment results.

SME Employer Skills Champion of the Year sponsored by BAE Systems

Drayton Beaumont Group

Drayton Beaumont Group is a proactive, values-led employer closing skills gaps through early talent development, mentoring and industry placements. Working with education partners, it has created clear progression routes into engineering while embedding employability, green technologies and inclusive recruitment in its wider workforce strategy. Its academy model is already delivering measurable results.

Staffordshire Precision Engineering

Staffordshire Precision Engineering is a forward-looking SME that has strengthened its workforce by reshaping how it recruits and develops engineering talent. Through college collaboration, structured work experience, mentoring and progression support, it has built a more confident apprentice pipeline. Its approach improves technical and soft skills, retention, productivity and long-term manufacturing value.

Lionweld Kennedy Group

Lionweld Kennedy Group is a committed employer taking a strategic approach to futureproofing its workforce through apprenticeships, upskilling and innovation-led partnerships. By investing in early talent, employee progression and product development capability, it is addressing immediate skills needs and long-term resilience. Strong retention and collaboration show its lasting commitment to sustainable growth.

Wright Brothers Industrial Services Limited

Wright Brothers Industrial Services Limited is a people-focused SME that has embedded skills development at the heart of its growth strategy. Through apprenticeships, upskilling, leadership development and inclusive learning pathways, it has built a resilient workforce. Its success in internal progression, retention and business performance shows a strong long-term commitment to reducing skills gaps.

The Enginuity Alliance Collaboration Award sponsored by UVAC

Babcock Pre-Apprenticeships

Babcock Pre-Apprenticeships is an innovative collaboration opening engineering careers to talented young people excluded by traditional entry requirements. Developed with colleges, councils and schools, it identifies potential beyond academic thresholds and creates inclusive pathways into skilled employment. With strong progression rates, it offers a practical, scalable model for strengthening future talent pipelines.

Leeds Manufacturing Festival

Leeds Manufacturing Festival is a powerful employer-led collaboration strengthening the region's engineering and manufacturing talent pipeline through coordinated action. By connecting employers, educators, training providers and stakeholders, it has created a visible platform for careers engagement, curriculum influence and workforce development. Its growing reach offers an inspiring model for closing skills gaps sustainably.

OneHive Scaling STEM Programmes with Teach for Good Collaboration

OneHive Scaling STEM Programmes with Tech for Good Collaboration is an innovative partnership using digital infrastructure to widen participation and strengthen pathways into engineering and STEM careers. By combining outreach expertise with technology, it has created a scalable model that improves engagement, mentoring and learner tracking while supporting accessibility, safeguarding and measurable progression.

STEM Returners

STEM Returners is an inclusive collaboration helping experienced professionals re-enter engineering and STEM careers after career breaks. By combining paid placements, structured coaching and employer support, it is unlocking overlooked talent and addressing mid-career skills shortages. Its strong recruitment, retention and diversity outcomes show how returner programmes can build workforce resilience sustainably.

Training Partner Skills Champion of the Year sponsored by EAL

University Centre Somerset College Group (UCSG)

UCSG's Training for Civil Defence Nuclear programme is an exceptional employer-education partnership developing the workforce for one of the UK's most significant infrastructure programmes. Through collaboration, employer-led curriculum design and specialised training pathways, it has built sustainable routes into nuclear careers for diverse learners, creating a strong legacy for regional growth and national capability.

Ayrshire College

Ayrshire College's Supporting the Engineering & Aerospace Skills Pipeline for Ayrshire is a dynamic partnership strengthening one of Scotland's key industrial regions. Through pre-apprenticeships, expanded apprenticeship provision and specialist upskilling, it has delivered strong growth, employer satisfaction and progression into engineering careers, creating a sustainable model for regional workforce development and future investment.

Spencer Group & Ron Dearing UTC

Spencer Group & Ron Dearing UTC have built an outstanding long-term partnership connecting education, employer engagement and career progression. By embedding industry experience throughout the student journey, they have created strong outcomes in recruitment, retention and apprenticeship success. Their collaborative model develops confident, work-ready young people and supports wider employer engagement and best practice sharing.

Train'd Up

Train'd Up is an outstanding training provider with a high-performing, employer-led approach to closing technical skills gaps through flexible apprenticeship delivery. Its close collaboration with employers, strong learner support and data-driven quality systems have produced excellent achievement, retention and satisfaction outcomes. It offers a scalable model of excellence across engineering and manufacturing.

Comments from our Platinum Partners

Richard Hamer, HR Director for Education & Skills at BAE Systems, said: "The 5,100 apprentices and 1,700 graduates and undergraduates in learning at BAE Systems in the UK are vital to meeting our nation's defence and security needs. Celebrating excellence in apprenticeship and graduate training and achievement is essential as we continue to inspire more employers to create training pathways into meaningful careers and employment for people from all backgrounds. Congratulations to all of this year's finalists on their success to date."

Neil Mantle, Engineering and Quality Director - Procurement & Supply Chain at Rolls-Royce, commented: "Rolls-Royce are delighted to be supporting Enginuity and sponsoring the award for New Talent Inspiration Programme of the Year. The attraction and recruitment of new and diverse talent have become increasingly important for our valuable, vibrant, and rewarding UK Engineering and Manufacturing sectors as we compete in local and global talent marketplaces. We have been inspired by finalists in this category from previous years and look forward very much to hearing from and celebrating with this year's short-listed entrants."

Enginuity are grateful to all our sponsors for their valued support of the Enginuity Skills Awards 2026: our Headline Sponsor, Babcock; Platinum Partners, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce; Category Partners, Train'd Up, Institutes of Technology, WJEC (Eduqas), EAL, The Welding Institute; our Event Partner, EDT; Silver Partners, Siemens and Burton and South Derbyshire College & Toyota Manufacturing; Bronze Partners, CBM, Ihasco and Sharp IT Services, and our Drinks Reception Partner, The 5% Club. Their support plays a vital role in helping us celebrate and champion excellence across engineering and manufacturing skills.

A small number of tickets for the Enginuity Skills Awards are still available. Book your place for an evening celebrating the exceptional talent, innovation and achievements shaping the future of engineering and manufacturing. To secure your place, visit our website: Enginuity.

We look forward to welcoming you on 1 July 2026 at Park Plaza London Westminster Bridge.

Media Contact:

Dan Kirkby

Email: dan@dkpr.co.uk

Website: www.enginuity.org/skills-awards-2026

Phone: +44(0)7785 392735