Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Announces Drill Program Expansion and H2 Exploration Plans at the Rift Rare Earth Project

Highlights:

The Company's recently closed $15,000,500 financing (See News Release June 2, 2026) provides the capital to significantly expand its ongoing drill program and exploration plans to accelerate the timeline to an inaugural mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Rift. To-date, ~12,000 m has been completed across 18 drillholes with assays reported for six (6) (assays pending for 12 holes). An additional 16 to 18 holes are planned (see Figure 1). Drill program expanded to cover an additional 10,000-12,000 metres ("m") Assay results to-date have demonstrated high REO (1) grades, large scale, and NdPr (2) enrichment potential across two distinct mineralized horizons. Drilling will continue to include step-out holes (along strike and down-dip) with mineralization remaining open in all directions, as well as select infill holes as required for MRE purposes. Total meterage drilled during 2026 is expected to range between 22,000-25,000 m.

The Company has started preliminary engagement with third party independent geological service providers to support an initial mineral resource estimate for the Project, currently targeted for Q1/2027.

In addition to the expanded scope of drilling, 2026-H2 exploration plans at Rift include preliminary mineralogy and metallurgical work.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented: "I'd like to thank our strategic founding group of shareholders for their continued support and welcome the new investors that share our belief that the Rift Rare Earth Project has an excellent opportunity to truly standout as a key domestic source of rare earth material critical to industry and national security. The expanded scope of work puts the Company in a position to test the extent and expand on the high-grade rare earth mineralization defined to-date and fast-track towards an MRE in the first half of 2027."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project ("Rift" or the "Project") within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A., is pleased to provide an update on expanded drilling and exploration plans at Rift for the second half of 2026.

The Company has already increased drill metreage by approximately 50 percent (12,000 m drilled vs 8,000 m planned), and with the recently completed financing (see News Release Dated June 2, 2026) now expects to drill a total of 22,000-25,000 m by September 2026.

Assay Highlights and Recap

Assay results to date have defined two distinct mineralized horizons at the Rift Project: the Trinity Zone, a high-grade REO horizon associated with hematite alteration in the upper portion of the carbonatite, directly below the unconformity (See News Releases Dated May 15, 2026, April 28, 2026 and April 7, 2026 ), and the Neo Zone, a horizon at depth characterised by significant NdPr enrichment exceeding 30% at appreciable grade and, thus, well above the 14-20% typical of carbonatite-hosted rare earth deposits globally (See News Release Dated May 6, 2026).

Previously reported assay results and highlights to date from six (6) drillholes are summarized in Table 1 and represent approximately 5,000 m of drilling. The results demonstrate broad, continuous REO mineralization across more than 300 m of strike and more than 180 m down-dip (Figure 1, Table 1). With assays pending from 12 additional holes and two (2) drill rigs active, the Company is well positioned to continue expanding on these results as it advances toward an inaugural mineral resource estimate ("MRE").

Figure 1: Phase I and Phase II drill plan at the Rift Project showing the location and assay results received to date, along with active and completed drillholes, selected planned drillholes, and historical drillhole locations.

Table 1: Neo and Trinity Zone Assay Highlights - 2026 Drill Program

(a) All reported intervals represent downhole core lengths and do not represent true width, which remains unknown.

Drill Program Expansion

The expansion of the drill program at Rift is designed to systematically expand the known footprint of both the Trinity Zone and Neo Zone mineralization while generating the data density required to support an inaugural MRE in the first half of 2027. The program includes step-out drillholes along strike to the south and west of current drilling, down-dip extensions of the Trinity Zone west of RIFT26-005A and select infill holes where drill spacing requires tightening for MRE classification purposes (Figure 1). Preliminary engagement with independent geological service providers (i.e., independent Qualified Person(s) for the Project) has commenced to obtain early guidance on drill spacing requirements for resource classification at Rift. Mineralization remains open in all directions in both zones, providing significant optionality for further expansion.

Additional target refinement is also planned within the Company's 3,957.5 acre property where historical drilling has returned high-grade REO and Niobium mineralization. As these exploration drill targets are refined the Company will consider incorporating select regional drillholes to test targets that provide the potential to expand the mineralized footprint well beyond the defined Trinity and Neo Zone corridor.

Total 2026 meterage is targeted at 22,000-25,000 m across 18 completed and an additional 16 to 18 planned drillholes.

Mineralogy and Metallurgical Work

The Company has engaged Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) to perform X-ray diffraction (XRD) analysis and SGS Lakefield to conduct Tescan Integrated Mineral Analysis (TIMA) on select samples from both the Trinity Zone and Neo Zone. Combined, the XRD and TIMA programs will identify the primary rare earth-bearing mineral phases and grain size distributions within each zone, providing preliminary input for metallurgical test design.

In parallel, the Company has initiated preliminary discussions with SGS Lakefield regarding a scoping-level metallurgical test program, with a formal proposal anticipated to be executed in the coming weeks. Results from the mineralogical work are expected to inform the scope and design of the metallurgical program as the Project advances toward an inaugural MRE.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drilling was completed using one truck and one track mounted diamond drill rigs with HQ size core and all drill core samples have been or will be shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) preparation facility in Ancaster, Ontario, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which includes drying, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 µm. The samples were subsequently analyzed using Code 8 by XRF Nb2O5, ZrO2 and Ta2O5 (0.003%), Code 8 - REE Assay (lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP and ICP/MS). Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box onsite.

A Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocol was incorporated into the program and included the insertion of certified reference material and silica blanks at a rate of approximately 5% and 5%, respectively. Additional analysis of pulp-split and reject-split sample duplicates was also completed at a rate of approximately 5% and 2.5%, respectively, to assess analytical precision at different stages. Actlabs Canada is independent of the Company.

Management cautions that the interception of carbonatite and associated hematite alteration is not necessarily indicative of mineralization. Assay results are required to confirm the presence, grade, and significance of any mineralization. All intercepts reported in this news release represent core length (apparent width). True widths have not yet been determined.

(1) REO (Rare Earth Oxide) is defined as the sum of Ce2O3, La2O3, Pr2O3, Nd2O3, Eu2O3, Sm2O3, Gd2O3, Tb2O3, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, and Y2O3.

(2) NdPr distribution calculated as (Nd2O3 + Pr2O3) / REO x 100

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company's exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

Mr. Schmidt has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Schmidt noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Schmidt do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO. Phase I step out drillholes at Rift have expanded the footprint of the high-grade mineralization over approximately 275.0 m from the historical drillholes with 23.7 m of 4.02% REO and multiple broad intervals of >2.00% REO. Additionally, Phase I drilling has delineated a new zone of strongly elevated NdPr beneath the high-grade material that extends for approximately 390 m with 13.5 m of 1.08% REO at 31.7 % NdPr and 10.9m of 0.99% REO and 30.1 % NdPr within a broader zone of 22.7 m of 0.79% REO at 32.8% NdPr.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements regarding the Company's planned Phase I drill program and any subsequent drill programs and statements regarding the Company's US-based prospective assets (more particularly described above), including the potential for additional acquisitions and the potential for exploration, and statements regarding the potential for future exploration and drilling to confirm the source of magnetic anomalies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: the Company's properties are at an early stage of development and no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified by the Company thereof, that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Company's properties; that even if we are able to raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from our properties may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for REE and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/apex-announces-drill-program-expansion-and-h2-exploration-plans-at-the-rift-rare-1172936