Since 2019, the intraday structure of the GB power market has changed materially. Midday gas generation has fallen sharply, while three north-west European interconnectors now import into Britain during solar hours before reversing direction overnight. The result is a persistent £22 ($29.5)/MWh spread between midday and evening power prices that current interconnector flow patterns do not fully arbitrage. For most of the past two decades, gas-fired generation acted as the balancing fuel of Britain's power system. Combined-cycle gas turbines ramped through the day and eased back overnight when ...

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