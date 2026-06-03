Pwrteams, Nortal's staff augmentation company, begins operating under the Nortal brand. The move brings Pwrteams' expertise into Nortal's unified global offering, giving clients simpler access to a broader range of technology capabilities, engineering expertise and delivery models through one integrated organisation.

In Ukraine, the company employs more than 300 people and has been active on the local market since 2008, initially as Skelia. Nortal acquired the company in 2022, with the Ukrainian organisation rebranding to Pwrteams later the same year. Over the past several years, the company has continued expanding its engineering teams in Ukraine while supporting humanitarian and community initiatives locally. In 2025, Pwrteams was also named among Ukraine's top 20 employers.

"Over the years, we have built strong engineering teams, long-term client partnerships, and a resilient local community in Ukraine. Becoming fully part of Nortal under one shared brand is an important next step for our organisation, creating new opportunities for our people and supporting our long-term growth in Ukraine," said Sviatoslav Pechurytsia, Country Manager for Nortal Ukraine.

Pwrteams works with clients across Europe and North America, including companies such as TUI, Agidens, and News UK, and has more than 750 specialists across Ukraine, Poland, Bulgaria Serbia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latin America.

"The strength of our business has always been rooted in exceptional talent and long-term customer relationships. By bringing our teams fully under the Nortal brand, we can offer clients broader capabilities while creating even more opportunities for engineering talent across the region to work on complex international projects. For our local teams, operating under the Nortal brand opens up broader career paths across a larger international client portfolio," said Karel Saurwalt, CEO of Pwrteams, now leading Nortal's EMEA staff augmentation unit.

Nortal continues to grow its engineering teams in Ukraine, with open roles across a range of technology areas and delivery functions available on the company's careers website.

About Nortal

Nortal is a multinational strategic change and technology company with more than 25 years of experience delivering digital transformation projects for governments, healthcare organisations and businesses worldwide. The company employs more than 2,700 people across 30 offices in Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

www.nortal.com

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