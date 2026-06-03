Advocates Attorneys Sound the Alarm as Survivors Have Until June 12 to Join $72.5 Million Class Action Settlement

In March, Bank of America agreed to a $72.5 million settlement in a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse, accusing the bank of facilitating his sex trafficking operation. According to Marsh Law, a legal firm representing several Epstein survivors, eligible survivors have only until June 12, 2026 to file a claim, or be barred from receiving any compensation from this settlement.

Advocates and attorneys are raising the alarm, as many survivors particularly those in Europe have yet to learn about the settlement and impending deadline. All survivors sexually abused or trafficked by Epstein and his associates between June 30, 2008, and July 6, 2019, are eligible to file a claim. Claims submitted after this date may not be eligible for compensation. Learn more about the settlement.

"This settlement is a testament to the extraordinary courage of the survivors who came forward publicly with their experiences at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their many associates. It's past time for major institutions to pay for their role in allowing Epstein's sex trafficking operation to continue for years." Jennifer Freeman, Marsh Law Firm

"I urge survivors, wherever you are located, to come forward and assert your claims as soon as possible to apply for this settlement." Homayra Sellier, Innocence in Danger

To learn more, contact help@marsh.law or call Marsh Law at +1 833-540-3632. You can also visit our website at Bank of America Class Action Settlement If you are calling from France or the EU, dial +33188887443.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603308498/en/

Contacts:

marsh@skdknick.com