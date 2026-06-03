Graph intelligence leaders will join forces to deliver a customer-proven, open-standards intelligence analysis platform that ensures data sovereignty

Neo4j, the world's leading graph intelligence platform, today announced an agreement to acquire GraphAware, an intelligence analysis software company for government agencies. The acquisition will launch a new generation of AI-powered, graph technology solutions based on open standards, as a proven and trusted alternative to Palantir Gotham. This marks a key milestone in Neo4j's $100 million AI investment roadmap, accelerating the development and delivery of autonomous, context-aware agents that turn raw, siloed data into explainable, actionable intelligence.

Open approaches are required for intelligence analysis

Advances in AI and growing geopolitical tensions have made sovereign solutions essential. Organizations need the ability to own, manage, and control their data in ways that best serve their needs, whether that means keeping it within national borders for compliance and security or freely enabling secure access to support emerging AI use cases and innovation.

The era of proprietary black-box solutions is over. Government agencies require the choice and control only made possible by an architecture based on a certified open standard that is modular by design and built to naturally integrate with all enterprise AI platforms.

Bringing GraphAware's intelligence analysis capabilities into Neo4j's graph intelligence platform will give government agencies a powerful, sovereign alternative for collaborative investigation and explainable decision intelligence across complex, connected data. This will put customers in control of their deployment, data, and exit path, not the vendors who build the systems.

Emil Eifrem, Founder and CEO, Neo4j, said, "For over a decade, governments have utilized intelligence analysis software from Palantir. Now they will have a legitimate choice with GraphAware Hume, powered by the Neo4j graph intelligence platform. We aren't just launching a new intelligence analysis alternative to Palantir Gotham. We're acquiring a proven solution that's built on open-standards technology, and already trusted by government agencies throughout the world."

Proven intelligence analysis market expertise

A major challenge government organizations face when implementing an intelligence system is a lack of specialized market expertise and purpose-built, user-friendly software. Now GraphAware's government-grade, production-ready intelligence analysis software, built natively on Neo4j's graph intelligence platform, will help to close this gap.

GraphAware Hume is a graph-powered intelligence analysis platform for mission-critical environments that helps organizations work with complex, fragmented information. It brings data and context together into a connected intelligence picture, enabling analysts to investigate relationships, build contextual understanding, and collaborate across teams. Designed for the operational needs of law enforcement, defense organizations, and tax authorities, GraphAware Hume supports analyst-led investigation in complex intelligence environments.

Mission-critical customers already using Neo4j Graph Intelligence

Neo4j and GraphAware Hume are delivering proven results for high-stakes intelligence analysis customers in key areas, including:

Law enforcement: The Western Australia Police Force uses Neo4j and GraphAware Hume to transform policing across the world's largest policing jurisdiction, accelerating crime analysis and investigations by unifying siloed data, uncovering hidden connections, and significantly reducing the turnaround time on data analysis from hours to seconds.

The Western Australia Police Force uses Neo4j and GraphAware Hume to transform policing across the world's largest policing jurisdiction, accelerating crime analysis and investigations by unifying siloed data, uncovering hidden connections, and significantly reducing the turnaround time on data analysis from hours to seconds. Defense organization: The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) uses Neo4j and GraphAware Hume on a DoD IL5 network inside a fully-accredited DevSecOps platform, hosted on the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) Cloud One, to deliver graph-enabled AI applications for mission-critical analytics.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) uses Neo4j and GraphAware Hume on a DoD IL5 network inside a fully-accredited DevSecOps platform, hosted on the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) Cloud One, to deliver graph-enabled AI applications for mission-critical analytics. Cyber defense: A European national cyber defense agency relies on Neo4j and GraphAware Hume to detect and understand threats before they impact critical infrastructure, companies, and societies.

A European national cyber defense agency relies on Neo4j and GraphAware Hume to detect and understand threats before they impact critical infrastructure, companies, and societies. Additional Neo4j and GraphAware customers include: European Commission, IRS, and U.S. DoD (Platform One)

A partnership 10 years in the making

Michal Bachman, Founder and CEO of GraphAware, said, "The future of intelligence analysis is undeniably graph-powered and AI-assisted. Having partnered with Neo4j for over ten years, integrating GraphAware Hume into the Neo4j ecosystem is an extremely exciting next step. We have long relied on Neo4j's platform to put the power of connected data into the hands of analysts. By joining forces, we will drive tighter integration and faster innovation, delivering game-changing AI capabilities to our existing joint customers and new organizations worldwide."

A pivotal moment for Graph Intelligence technology

This announcement stems from accelerated market demand for graph intelligence, with Neo4j achieving a 4x increase in customers solving for AI-ready data use cases, with a significant portion of these in production. In October 2025, Neo4j announced a $100 million investment to support AI product innovation and company initiatives, including the launch of Neo4j Aura Agent, MCP Server for Neo4j, and the AI Start-up program, which now has over 700 registered companies.

GraphAware Hume intelligence analysis software from Neo4j is available today. Learn more by reading our blog post.

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the graph intelligence platform that transforms data into knowledge to power the next generation of intelligent applications and AI systems. It includes enterprise-ready knowledge graphs for accurate, explainable, and governed AI; the most comprehensive, trusted, and easy-to-deploy graph database and capabilities across any environment and data source; and an unmatched ecosystem trusted by 84 of the Fortune 100 and supported by the world's largest graph community. Learn more at neo4j.com.

About GraphAware

GraphAware helps intelligence and security organizations make sense of complex, fragmented information. Its graph-powered intelligence analysis platform, GraphAware Hume, brings data and context together to create a connected intelligence picture across people, organisations, locations, and events.

Used across law enforcement, national security, cyber defence, and counter-financial crime operations, GraphAware Hume helps intelligence teams analyse connected data, strengthen investigative workflows, and accelerate operational decision-making. Learn more at graphaware.com.

©2026 Neo4j, Inc., Neo Technology, Neo4j, Cypher, Neo4j Bloom, Neo4j Graph Data Science Library, Neo4j Aura, and Neo4j AuraDB are registered trademarks or a trademark of Neo4j, Inc. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.

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