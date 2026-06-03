Following the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco, AV Laboratories establishes 360° molecular nourishment as an essential skincare partner to GLP-1-driven transformation. Powered by patented AVL SOM3 technology, the brand's approach supports the appearance of hydrated, resilient, younger-looking skin as the body moves through weight loss.

As GLP-1 medications continue to reshape the global conversation around weight loss, metabolic health, and long-term wellness, AV Laboratories brought a new skincare standard to the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Monaco: topical molecular nourishment designed to support the appearance of healthy, resilient, younger-looking skin throughout the weight loss journey.

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AV Laboratories Defines a New Skincare Standard for the GLP-1 Era: Molecular Nourishment Designed to Support Skin Through Weight Loss and Beyond

At the conference, AV Laboratories joined the global aesthetic medicine conversation with a clear message: as GLP-1s transform the way patients approach weight loss and metabolic health, skincare must evolve to support the visible quality of the skin through that transformation. The brand shared its 360° molecular nourishment approach with physicians, aesthetic professionals, and clinic leaders, highlighting the role patented AVL SOM3 technology can play in supporting hydrated, resilient, younger-looking skin.

At AMWC, AV Laboratories also continued to expand its international scientific perspective by exchanging knowledge with physicians and aesthetic experts from around the world. The brand is closely following the emerging discussion on how rapid metabolic change may affect skin quality not only through facial fat loss, but also through broader biological factors such as adipose tissue dynamics, dermal white adipose tissue, fibroblast signalling, collagen metabolism, hormonal balance, cellular energy and nutrient availability.

"Rapid physical change can place new demands on the skin's appearance, and new demands require a more intelligent skincare approach," said Sylwia Pawlaczyk, COO and Master Formulator at AV Laboratories. "AVL SOM3 was developed to help support the skin's natural renewal environment with molecular building blocks associated with healthier-looking skin over time."

During rapid weight loss, especially when appetite is reduced, nutritional intake may become insufficient. Protein intake is particularly important because amino acids are essential building blocks for collagen, elastin, and structural proteins associated with healthy-looking, resilient skin. Because the skin is not a survival-priority organ, reduced nutrient availability may become visible through changes in glow, comfort, hydration, texture, and the appearance of firmness.

AVL SOM3: 360° Molecular Nourishment for the GLP-1 Era

At the center of AV Laboratories' approach is AVL SOM3, the brand's patented longevity skincare technology. Founded by Ami and Monica Mezezi, pioneers in IVF solutions, regenerative medicine, and cellular science, AVL SOM3 was designed to support skin with a precise matrix of molecular nourishment, including all 20 amino acids, empowering the skin to support collagen, elastin and NAD+ naturally.

"Our work in IVF taught us how profoundly cellular health, precision, and care matter," said Ami Mezezi, CEO and Co-Founder of AV Laboratories. "With AV Laboratories, we are bringing that same philosophy into skincare. As GLP-1s reshape how people think about metabolic health and longevity, skin deserves the same level of intelligent support, precision, and nourishment."

Each AV Laboratories formula pairs AVL SOM3 with clinical-grade actives selected to support the appearance of hydrated, smoother, firmer-looking skin. Rather than focusing on a single visible concern, AVL SOM3 reflects a 360° nourishment platform designed to support the key visible pillars associated with younger-looking skin: structure, elasticity, hydration, barrier resilience, and the appearance of cellular energy.

For Dr. Olena Ivchenko, Scientific Advisory Board Member at AV Laboratories, the GLP-1 era reinforces the need for integrated care across health, aesthetics, and skin quality.

"As more patients experience meaningful weight loss and metabolic change, the conversation naturally expands to how they feel in their skin," said Dr. Ivchenko. "In aesthetic and longevity medicine, we look at the full picture: nutrition, hormones, lifestyle, medical care, and skin quality. Topical skin nourishment can be an important part of helping patients maintain a healthy-looking, resilient, radiant appearance throughout their transformation."

As GLP-1s continue to influence medicine, aesthetics, and consumer behavior, AV Laboratories is defining 360° molecular nourishment as the essential topical skincare standard for this new era. Powered by patented AVL SOM3 technology, the brand's approach supports the appearance of hydrated, resilient, younger-looking skin as the body moves through weight loss.

About AV Laboratories

AV Laboratories is a science-led skincare company founded by pioneers in IVF solutions, regenerative medicine, and cellular science. The company develops advanced skincare solutions rooted in its patented AVL SOM3 technology, empowering skin to renew, restore and rejuvenate for younger looking skin for longer.

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