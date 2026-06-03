Albany, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - CorrQuest Automation has launched a controls modernization program for aging palletizer systems used in agricultural processing facilities across the United States. The program addresses the increasing obsolescence of legacy industrial controls hardware that is no longer supported by manufacturers, which can affect maintenance and system uptime.

The initiative is focused on facilities operating palletizer equipment with outdated control systems, particularly where replacement parts are difficult to obtain and repair options are limited.

CorrQuest Automation Palletizer Controls Upgrade

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/298061_03c141f564c058af_001full.jpg

Industry Context: Legacy Controls and Component Obsolescence

Industrial automation systems are commonly designed for operational lifespans of 10 to 20 years. In contrast, the production lifecycle of many integrated circuits and control components is significantly shorter, often ranging from five to seven years. This difference can result in challenges for maintaining older automation systems over time.

When components reach end-of-life status, replacement parts may become less available, which can affect repair timelines and maintenance planning. In agricultural processing environments, equipment downtime during peak production periods may impact throughput and production planning.

Overview

CorrQuest's retrofit solution is built on Allen-Bradley hardware platforms selected for long-term parts availability and manufacturer support.

The upgrade includes:

Allen-Bradley CompactLogix PLC systems

Color touchscreen PanelView HMI operator interfaces

Updated electrical schematics and documentation

Ethernet networking capabilities

Comprehensive diagnostics and alarm systems

Remote support functionality

PLC and HMI development source files

The operator interfaces include guided sequence setup, quick-edit position adjustments, alarm history and diagnostic tools, simplified operator controls, sequence storage and recall capabilities, and graphical machine displays. Operators can adjust stacking positions, modify timing parameters, and troubleshoot issues from the touchscreen without referencing legacy documentation.

CorrQuest provides customers with PLC and HMI source files along with updated documentation, allowing facilities to manage future modifications and maintenance independently.

Implementation Approach

The implementation process typically includes off-site panel assembly and system programming prior to installation. On-site work generally consists of removing legacy hardware, installing updated control systems, and conducting system testing.

Installation timing is coordinated with facility production schedules when possible. In some cases, work may be scheduled during lower production periods to reduce operational disruption.

Maintenance, Documentation, and Support

The program includes updated system documentation and provision of source files for PLC and HMI programs. These materials are intended to support future maintenance, troubleshooting, and system modifications by facility personnel or service providers.

Additional system options may include updated operator stations, electrical cabinet replacements, and production monitoring or reporting features, depending on facility requirements.

Industry Focus

CorrQuest Automation is based in Albany, Oregon, and works with industrial packaging and equipment, including palletizers and related automation systems such as stackers, and packaging line machinery.

The company provides controls integration and modernization services for industrial equipment used in manufacturing and processing environments.

Availability

CorrQuest Automation provides system evaluations for facilities operating palletizer equipment with legacy control systems. Evaluations typically review existing hardware condition, system supportability, and operational requirements.

About CorrQuest Automation

CorrQuest Automation provides controls upgrades and modernization services for packaging automation systems throughout the United States. Based in Albany, Oregon, the company specializes in controls integration, diagnostics, and legacy equipment modernization for the packaging industry, including corrugated and palletizer systems. CorrQuest works with single facers, double backers, stackers, flexo folder gluers, die cutters, palletizers, and related packaging equipment, serving clients ranging from local processors to Fortune 500 manufacturers.

CorrQuest Automation is an independent automation integrator based in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298061

Source: Pressmaster DMCC