NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CopperTech Metals Inc. ("CopperTech" or the "Company") today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. CopperTech intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, under the symbol "CUX."Citigroup and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities, Stifel, William Blair, and Needham & Company are acting as book runners for the proposed offering, with Roth Capital acting as co-manager.The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: +1 800-831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com; or Cantor, Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About CopperTech MetalsEstablished by Vedanta Resources Limited, CopperTech is a U.S.-domiciled, integrated copper and cobalt producer with a mission to Power the Copper Century. CopperTech's flagship asset, the Konkola Copper Mines, is a high-grade copper and cobalt producer strategically located in Zambia's Copperbelt Province. The Konkola Copper Mines represent one of the world's highest-grade copper assets, positioning CopperTech to serve as a strategic, technology-led supplier of critical minerals to U.S. technology and industrial sectors while supporting America's infrastructure modernization and energy security objectives. CopperTech combines high ore grades with established processing infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and proven operational expertise to deliver sustainable value creation.ContactsCopperTech@icrinc.com

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