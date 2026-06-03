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PR Newswire
03.06.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Ticombo GmbH: Less than 10 days to the World Cup: Average ticket listing now $877 as demand peaks, according to Ticombo

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than 10 days until kick-off, World Cup ticket transactions have surged 677% in two weeks. Here's what fans need to know.

World Cup ticket transactions surged 677% between early and mid-April compared to the prior two weeks, according to data from Ticombo, a global ticket marketplace, as fans explore a wider range of channels to find availability and value. On the platform, the average group-stage listing currently sits at $877.

"There's a widespread assumption that World Cup tickets are sold out or unaffordable," said Peter Savovsky, Chief Operating Officer at Ticombo. "Neither is true across the board. With 104 matches in 16 cities, availability varies enormously depending on which match you're looking at."

The tournament kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City. With less than 10 days to go, Ticombo has recorded a 139% increase in ticket searches and a 677% surge in transactions compared to the preceding two-week period, with the highest ticket sales by nation for Scotland, Brazil, and Uzbekistan.

How ticket prices have changed

Ticket prices have moved significantly across successive sales windows. Category 1 tickets for the final at MetLife Stadium now cost $10,990, up 72% from the original $6,370 listing in October 2025. New 'front category' pricing tiers have also been added, pushing some group-stage seats past $4,000. Across official resale channels, the average group-stage listing currently sits at $1,233.

The fourth and final official sales phase is open, but the experience has created friction for some fans. The most recent round saw multi-hour wait times, limited visibility into which matches were available, and misdirects to sales phases intended for recently qualified nations.

"With less than 10 days to go, fans often start comparing more options as additional inventory becomes available," Savovsky said. "More sellers list tickets they've decided not to use, which improves availability for mid-tier matches. For fans who are flexible, this is often the best window to buy."

Which matches are fans buying?

Ticombo's platform data shows the five best-selling group-stage matches by tickets sold:

Uzbekistan vs Colombia (Match 24, Mexico City). A Group K fixture generating strong demand, driven by Uzbekistan's first-ever World Cup appearance attracting a passionate and committed fan base.

Brazil vs Morocco (Match 7, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey). Two of the world's most followed football nations meeting in one of the tournament's marquee early fixtures.

Haiti vs Scotland (Match 5, Boston). Scotland's tournament opener against a CONCACAF debutant, with Scottish fans turning out in force.

Scotland vs Brazil (Match 49, Miami). One of the standout group-stage fixtures, pitting Scotland against the five-time world champions.

Scotland vs Morocco (Match 30, Boston). Scotland's third group-stage match, completing a remarkable sweep of the top five best-sellers.

Scotland's presence across three of the five best-selling matches is a notable pattern, reflecting the country's return to major tournament football after a long absence and a fan base eager to follow the team.

"The best value at any World Cup is always in the group stage, and always in the matches that don't involve the host nation or the obvious favourites," Savovsky said. "This tournament has more of those matches than any previous World Cup."

When to buy and how to stay safe

For marquee matches, prices may remain high as kick-off approaches. Brazil vs Morocco, England vs Croatia, USA vs Australia: those will only get more expensive as kick-off approaches. For mid-tier group-stage fixtures, the next few weeks are when more inventory hits the market and pricing stabilises.

"One of the biggest risks for fans right now is not comparing across platforms," Savovsky said. "Prices can vary significantly for the same match depending on where you look. Taking the time to check multiple channels before buying can make a real difference."

Savovsky recommends checking for three things on any platform: verified sellers with a track record, a money-back buyer guarantee if tickets do not arrive or are not as described, and transparent pricing with no hidden fees at checkout. Fans still looking to secure a ticket can browse available options on Ticombo.

Notes to editors

About Ticombo

Ticombo is a Berlin-based global ticket marketplace where organisers, resellers, and fans can buy and sell tickets for live events. The platform features capped resale markups, verified sellers, a money-back buyer guarantee, and direct buyer-seller communication. Ticombo was awarded the Seal of Excellence by the European Commission in 2017.

About this data

Platform search and transaction data covers April 1-13, 2026, compared against March 18-30, 2026. The $877 average group-stage listing price reflects Ticombo platform listings as of June 2026, converted from €752.85 at a rate of 1 EUR = 1.165 USD. The $1,233 resale average is drawn from official resale channels as of April 15, 2026. Best-selling match and nation figures reflect tickets sold on ticombo.com. All figures represent listing prices on ticombo.com unless otherwise attributed.

Media contact

Peter Savovsky
ps@ticombo.com
49-30-22409399

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984292/Ticombo_World_Cup.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984291/Ticombo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/less-than-10-days-to-the-world-cup-average-ticket-listing-now-877-as-demand-peaks-according-to-ticombo-302789856.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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