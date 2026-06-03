Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 03-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 03/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 4.250% Notes due 03/06/2038; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof up to and securities XS3384821834 -- including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: DenizBank A.S. 5.00% Notes due 11/06/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3385966000 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 each in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc Floating Rate Notes due 02/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3396010467 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 429701 EQS News ID: 2338268 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 03, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)