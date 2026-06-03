Germany-based Towergy plans to commission its first "Climate Tower" on Bremen's Überseeinsel, in the northern part of the countr, at the end of June. The vertical air-to-water heat pump and is intended to provide heating and cooling for urban districts and high-density residential developments. According to the company, a single installation can supply up to 400 newly built apartments or around 200 existing apartments, depending on building efficiency standards. Towergy's patent-pending Climate Tower combines heating, pumping, and electrical equipment in a single vertical structure. Air is drawn ...

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