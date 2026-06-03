DJ Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5 LN) Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.5679 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22169539 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 429743 EQS News ID: 2338496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)