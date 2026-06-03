DJ Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc (GENY LN) Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Millennials UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.3934 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1244423 CODE: GENY LN ISIN: LU2023678449 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 429769 EQS News ID: 2338548 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)