EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Publication of Circular on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange regarding the Possible Voluntary Public Share Buy-back Offer of D shares (a resolution of the upcoming Annual General Meeting)
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 3 June 2026 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published a Circular on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange regarding the Possible Voluntary Public Share Buy-back Offer of D shares (a resolution of its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 June 2026) in accordance with applicable trading rules of Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The full announcement is available at:
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2026/0603/2026060300009.pdf
03.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2338630 03.06.2026 CET/CEST