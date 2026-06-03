DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 70.7014 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2443975 CODE: MSDU LN ISIN: LU2059756754 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU LN Sequence No.: 429813 EQS News ID: 2338642 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 03, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)