DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.155 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2437705 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 429826 EQS News ID: 2338668 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)