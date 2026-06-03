DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (MPXG LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.094 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 111445 CODE: MPXG LN ISIN: LU2469335298 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2469335298 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MPXG LN Sequence No.: 429872 EQS News ID: 2338762 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 03, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)